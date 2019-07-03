Robert Garrigus Calls for PGA Tour to Reform Marijuana Rules After Suspension

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Robert Garrigus is returning from a three-month suspension for a failed drug test, but he believes the PGA Tour should change its drug policy.

The 41-year-old tested positive for elevated levels of THC in March but argues marijuana shouldn't be penalized the same way as performance-enhancing drugs.

"I wasn't trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way. I don't cheat the game," Garrigus told Golf Channel on Tuesday. "I understand HGH (Human Growth Hormone), anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion."

The golfer said he'd been using marijuana to help treat his knee and back pain, but argued it's not comparable to other drugs that could increase strength.

"[It] doesn't help you get it in the hole," he added.

Dustin Johnson made headlines in 2014 when he tested positive for cocaine, leading to a six-month suspension from the sport, but marijuana is a different issue because it has been legalized in several states.

"If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it?" Garrigus asked. "That's my opinion."

The veteran is set to make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.