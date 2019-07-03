Angelino Signs 4-Year Contract to Transfer to Manchester City from PSV Eindhoven

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City signed former defender Angelino from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year deal on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions announced the Spaniard will return to the Etihad Stadium after 12 months with the Dutch club.

The 22-year-old left-back made 34 league appearances for PSV, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

City's official website confirmed the capture, with the player explaining his delight at moving back to England.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola. Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

