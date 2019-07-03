Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wednesday's Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers

Scott Heppell/Associated Press

England (305 for 8) joined Australia and India in the knockout stages of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, beating New Zealand (186) by 119 runs to secure the third ticket.

Jonny Bairstow was the star man with the bat, scoring a century, while Mark Wood took three wickets.

England will enjoy their first trip to the semi-finals since 1992. New Zealand remain in pole position for the final ticket, as they have a significant lead over Pakistan in net run rate. In all likelihood, the Black Caps will face Australia in the semi-finals, while India will take on England.

Here are the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after Wednesday's action:

Run-Scorers

Rohit Sharma, India, 544

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 542

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Joe Root, England, 500

Wicket-Takers

Mitchell Starc, Australia, 24

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 17

Jofra Archer, England, 17

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16

Mark Wood, England, 16

For the full stats, visit the tournament website.

England got off to a fabulous start against the Black Caps on Thursday courtesy of some phenomenal work from their openers Jason Roy and Bairstow.

The former was a steady force with 60 runs scored from 61 balls, but it was Bairstow who stole the show, bagging 106 from 99 with 16 boundaries.

It was his second straight century in another pivotal clash for the hosts:

With a foundation of 166 runs from their openers to work with, England cruised through their innings. Captain Eoin Morgan added 42 from 40, pushing the total, but Ben Stokes only managed 11 from 27. The target of 306 was a big one, even for a talented group of New Zealand batsmen.

The Black Caps' best bowler was James Neesham, who gave up just 41 runs in his 10 overs while taking two wickets. New Zealand's top wicket-taker, Lockie Ferguson, did not play due to injury.

New Zealand needed a similarly fast start from their openers, but unlike the English duo, Martin Guptill (eight from 16) and Henry Nicholls (golden duck) couldn't even crack double-digit runs.

Tom Latham (57 from 65) did crack the half-century mark, but the Black Caps' batsmen struggled as a unit against England's bowling attack.

When Neesham (19 from 27) lost his wicket, they were in real trouble:

Their net run rate took a hit in the final overs, as England continued to feast with the ball. Wood led the way with three wickets in nine overs.

Jofra Archer was once again the standout man with the ball, enjoying a sensational start to the contest:

He bowled seven overs, giving up just 17 runs for a phenomenal economy rate of 2.42. He also took a wicket.

Pakistan face Bangladesh on Friday and can still mathematically pass New Zealand in the standings, although it's not likely:

That means the Black Caps and Baggy Greens will likely renew their rivalry, while England and India will contest the other semi-final.