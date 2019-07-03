England Beat New Zealand by 119 Runs to Reach 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals

Michael Steele/Getty Images

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday to reach the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

The English posted an opening innings of 305 for eight, and New Zealand ended 186 all out at Chester-le-Street.

Jonny Bairstow completed a second consecutive century, scoring 106 from 99 balls.

The victory takes England to third in the standings on 12 points, with New Zealand slipping to fourth.

England won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts were quickly in their stride, taking advantage of the fresh pitch and setting a healthy target for their opponents.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Bairstow and Jason Roy continued their impressive form and found the boundary with ease. Bairstow smashed 15 fours and one six on his way to yet another big total.

Roy was the first to fall, losing his wicket in the 18th over after being caught by Mitchell Santner. However, the 28-year-old had added 60 from 61 balls to give his team a strong start.

Joe Root swiftly lost his wicket for 24, but Bairstow passed his century before being bowled by Matt Henry.

Henry also claimed the wicket of Ben Stokes for only 11, and England experienced a nervous spell before completing their innings. Eoin Morgan's knock of 42 steadied the ship in the latter stages.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

New Zealand started their time at the crease in the worst possible fashion, and Henry Nicholls was out for a duck in the opening over.

Chris Woakes trapped Nicholls lbw and was given out. The batsman failed to challenge the call, and replays showed the delivery would have missed the stumps.

Martin Guptill quickly followed his team-mate back to the pavilion after a wonderful diving catch from Jos Buttler, with New Zealand clearly lacking confidence in their run chase.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor added 27 and 28, respectively, but the New Zealanders watched the required run-rate slip away from them as they failed to score heavily.

Tom Latham and Jimmy Neesham offered resistance against the bowling attack, but Neesham dragged on to lose his wicket to Mark Wood for 19 in the 25th over.

Scott Heppell/Associated Press

New Zealand stalled after 28 overs, and England's aggressive attitude had forced their opponents to mentally submit.

Root caught Colin de Grandhomme on the boundary while the batsman was on three runs, and the writing was on the wall for New Zealand at 128 for six.

England continued to bowl with efficiency, and Wood ended the day with three wickets for 34. The eventual winners ripped through the bottom order to close out the comprehensive win.

The English have recovered their position at the competition after three earlier defeats, but New Zealand have witnessed their form plummet in recent matches.