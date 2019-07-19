Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman: Fight Time, Tickets, Scorecard Predictions

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will battle it out for the WBA (Super) welterweight title on Saturday, as the Filipino slugger hopes to hand his opponent his first ever defeat at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The card will start at 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (Sunday). Ring walks for the main event are expected between 11:30 p.m. and midnight ET/4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. BST (Sunday). For ticket info, visit StubHub.

Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) has only fought once since 2017, beating Josesito Lopez by majority decision in an unconvincing display. His status in the welterweight division has taken a hit due to his inactivity and poor showing against Lopez, but he remains a dangerous and talented fighter.

A win over Pacquiao (37-7-2, 39 KOs) may just be what the 30-year-old needs to restore his status within the division. The Ring currently ranks Thurman third in the division, behind Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford but two spots ahead of Pac-Man.

Pacquiao's time as a top-level welterweight seemed to be drawing to a close after his controversial loss to Jeff Horn in August 2017, but he has bounced back from that defeat with wins over big names, knocking out Lucas Matthysse and dominating Adrien Broner on his way to a unanimous decision.

The 40-year-old remains one of the biggest names in the sport, even as some of his skills have eroded over time. He no longer has the fearsome power that led to his rise in popularity―Pacquiao has just a single stoppage win since his 2009 triumph over Miguel Cotto―and his hand speed has dropped as well.

But the southpaw still has fantastic footwork and excellent stamina, winning most of his fights with tremendous volume-punching these days.

Thurman once had a reputation for tremendous knockout power―explaining the origins of his One Time nickname―but he has gone the distance in five of his last six fights.

The American has put a lot of energy into promoting this fight:

His undefeated record is no joke, however, and his resume includes some tremendous fighters like Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and Luis Collazo. The 30-year-old has star potential and could become one of the faces of the sport if he beats Pacquiao, providing he fights more often in the future.

Pacquiao continues to defy his age, however. He may be fighting arguably the toughest opponent he has faced since Floyd Mayweather Jr, but has shown he can still hang with the best in his last two outings and will feel confident he can beat Thurman on Saturday.

Scorecard Predictions: Thurman takes a narrow decision, 115-113.