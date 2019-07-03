Report: Kevin Durant Told Russell Westbrook He Wasn't Leaving Thunder in 2016

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Before leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Kevin Durant reportedly told Russell Westbrook and other OKC teammates that he planned to re-sign with the team.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the following on Wednesday's episode of First Take regarding KD's actions prior to signing with the Warriors: "The night before Kevin Durant flew to the Hamptons, Durant had dinner with Westbrook, Nick Collison and possibly Royal Ivey and told them he wasn't leaving."

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, reaching three NBA Finals and winning two championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards.

This offseason, Durant reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, where he will join forces with Kyrie Irving.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.