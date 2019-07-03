Stephen A: Kevin Durant Didn't Have 'The Greatest Relationship' with Steve Kerr

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Much of the talk regarding Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors this summer has revolved around the idea the Dubs were Stephen Curry's team and that Durant felt underappreciated in the Bay Area. Or around Draymond Green's profanity-laden outburst directed at KD or even Durant's business interests in New York.

But ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take on Wednesday that there was also tension between Durant and head coach Steve Kerr.

"Kevin Durant did not have the greatest relationship with Steve Kerr," Smith said. "He wasn't too fond of Steve Kerr at all. I don't know the particulars, but I do know that."

