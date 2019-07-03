Mike Trout on Death of Tyler Skaggs: 'All I Do Is Think About Him'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 02, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Following an emotional 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout discussed the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Trout said he hasn't been able to get Skaggs off his mind: "I can't explain it, man. Lost a teammate, lost a friend, a brother. Just got to get through it. It's tough. My first at-bat, I get up there, all I do is think about him. Just a different feeling, just in shock. It's like walking around the hotel, you're just always thinking about him."

On Monday in Texas, Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room and was pronounced dead at 27. No cause of death has been determined, though suicide and foul play are not suspected.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

