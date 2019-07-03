Report: Manchester United Offer David De Gea New Contract

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered a new contract to goalkeeper David De Gea.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils are keen to secure the long-term future of the Spain international, who has just one year left on his current terms.

In the report, it's noted if De Gea does sign the extension, he will become the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.

Stone added: "Whilst it is felt the former Atletico Madrid man wants to remain in Manchester, it is understood his advisors believe his status as one of the key figures in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, and United's player of the year in four seasons out of five, should make him one of the club's highest earners."

The £390,000-per-week wages being earned by Alexis Sanchez are currently seen as a "benchmark."

