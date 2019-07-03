Report: Manchester United Offer David De Gea New Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 10: David de Gea of Spain during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Sweden at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 10, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered a new contract to goalkeeper David De Gea.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils are keen to secure the long-term future of the Spain international, who has just one year left on his current terms.

In the report, it's noted if De Gea does sign the extension, he will become the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.

Stone added: "Whilst it is felt the former Atletico Madrid man wants to remain in Manchester, it is understood his advisors believe his status as one of the key figures in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, and United's player of the year in four seasons out of five, should make him one of the club's highest earners."

The £390,000-per-week wages being earned by Alexis Sanchez are currently seen as a "benchmark."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

