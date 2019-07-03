Report: Philippe Coutinho 'Happy' to Be Makeweight in Neymar Barcelona Transfer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

Brazil's forward Neymar (R) and Brazil's forward Philippe Coutinho warm up prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on July 6, 2018. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly "happy" to act as a makeweight for Barcelona in their attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to Sport's Toni Frieros, Coutinho is open to joining PSG and "his agent has been negotiating his move to the French capital for weeks" with the French club and sporting director Leonardo.

It's said Barca will only be able to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou by offering players in exchange, with Coutinho set to be part of the equation.

                

