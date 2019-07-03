Report: Philippe Coutinho 'Happy' to Be Makeweight in Neymar Barcelona Transfer

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly "happy" to act as a makeweight for Barcelona in their attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to Sport's Toni Frieros, Coutinho is open to joining PSG and "his agent has been negotiating his move to the French capital for weeks" with the French club and sporting director Leonardo.

It's said Barca will only be able to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou by offering players in exchange, with Coutinho set to be part of the equation.

