Steph Houghton Hits out at 'Disrespectful' Lindsey Horan Interview Interruption

Steph Houghton Hits out at 'Disrespectful' Lindsey Horan Interview InterruptionJuly 3, 2019
England captain Steph Houghton hit out at USWNT midfielder Lindsey Horan for interrupting her post-match interview following the United States' 2-1 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final victory over the Lionesses on Tuesday.
Houghton, who missed a late penalty that would have levelled proceedings, was speaking to TalkSport after the match when Horan shouted to a team-mate nearby:
talkSPORT @talkSPORT
"There was no need was there... ridiculous. Disrespectful!" Following #Lionesses defeat, @StephHoughton2 spoke to talkSPORT. But Steph cut the interview short after USA's Lindsey Horan shouted loudly to her US teammate directly behind her her. What do you make of this? 🤔 https://t.co/zmG8763ta2
Per Metro's Tom Olver, the Manchester City centre-back said: "There was no need for that, was there really? Ridiculous. That's disrespectful, man."
Houghton then asked to terminate the interview: "Anyway… can I go now please?"
The 31-year-old was downbeat following the loss, the Lionesses' third major semi-final defeat in a row after UEFA Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2015:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
"I've let the team down." Steph Houghton gave an honest assessment after #ENG's defeat to #USA in the #FIFAWWC semi-final. https://t.co/EhQwcIXMfz
Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored first-half goals for Team USA either side of an equaliser from Ellen White.
White had a second-half goal disallowed for offside following a review from the video assistant referee before England were awarded a penalty when the striker was clipped by Becky Sauerbrunn, but Houghton's tame effort was saved by Alyssa Naeher.
NBC Sports' Joe Prince-Wright had sympathy for Houghton but could equally understand Horan's excitement post-game:
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports
#Lionesses captain obviously in a rough moment right after the game. Missed a penalty kick late on and England lose yet again in World Cup semifinal. Pretty tough for Horan not be excited about making a World Cup final! #USWNT
Morgan also courted controversy with her goal celebration, in which she mimed drinking a cup of tea:
Juventus forward Lianne Sanderson, who played for England at the 2007 and 2015 World Cups, took issue with Morgan's celebration:
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS
☕ @liannesanderson calls Alex Morgan's tea sipping celebration "distasteful." 📺 Live now on HD11 #beINWWC #beINSPIRED19 #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC https://t.co/dwvowkcdK6
Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott had no problem with it, though, per football writer Charles Olney:
Charles Olney @olneyce
Jill Scott, hopefully killing this ‘controversy’ dead: “I didn’t see the celebration but if you score in the semifinals you’re entitled to do what you want.”
It is not the first time Jill Ellis' side have faced criticism at this year's tournament.
Some felt their celebrations against Thailand, whom they dismantled 13-0 in their opening game, were excessive, including former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo.
The Americans are now in their fifth World Cup final in what is the eighth edition of the tournament.
Should they win their fourth title, they'll become the second team to successfully defend it after Germany won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007.
