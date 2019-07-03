Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019: Men, Women's All-Time Results and Records

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019: Men, Women's All-Time Results and RecordsJuly 3, 2019
The Fourth of July is filled with numerous American traditions, such as backyard barbecues, fireworks and apple pies. Another is watching Joey Chestnut devour dozens of hot dogs.
Chestnut will again be taking part in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday, and he'll be looking to win the competition for the 12th time in 13 years. He has won in each of the last three years, including in 2018, when he ate a world-record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
After eating 70 or more hot dogs each of the last three years, Chestnut will be looking to break his own record again.
Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Miki Sudo will be looking to win for the sixth straight year after eating 37 in 2018 and a personal-high 41 in 2017.
All-Time Hot Dog Eating Contest Results
Via the Nathan's Famous official site
2018
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 74 hot dogs
Women's: Miki Sudo, 37
2017
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 72
Women's: Miki Sudo, 41
2016
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 70
Women's: Miki Sudo, 38
2015
Men's: Matt Stonie, 62
Women's: Miki Sudo, 38
2014
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 61
Women's: Miki Sudo, 34
2013
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 69
Women's: Sonya Thomas, 36.75
2012
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 68
Women's: Sonya Thomas, 45
2011
Men's: Joey Chestnut, 62
Women's: Sonya Thomas, 40
2010
Joey Chestnut, 54
2009
Joey Chestnut, 68
2008
Joey Chestnut, 59
2007
Joey Chestnut, 66
2006
Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75
2005
Takeru Kobayashi, 49
2004
Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5
2003
Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5
2002
Takeru Kobayashi, 50
2001
Takeru Kobayashi, 50
2000
Kazutoyo Arai, 25.125
1999
Steve Keiner, 20.25
1998
Hirofumi Nakajima, 19
1997
Hirofumi Nakajima, 24.5
1996
Ed Krachie, 22.25
1995
Ed Krachie, 19.5
1994
Mike DeVito, 20
1993
Mike DeVito, 17
1992
Frank Dellarosa, 19
1991
Frank Dellarosa, 21.5
1990
Mike DeVito, 16
1989
Jay Green, 15.5
1988
Jay Green, 10
1987
Don Wolfman, 13.5
1986
Mark Heller, 15.5
1985
Oscar Rodriguez, 11.75
1984
Birgit Felden, 9.5
1983
Emil Gomez, 10.5
1982
Steven Abrams, 11
1981
Thomas DeBerry, 11
1980
Paul Siderman and Joe Baldini, 9
1979
Thomas Stash, 19
1978
Manel Hollenback, 10
1974
Roberto Muriel, 10
1972
Jason Schechter, 14
All eyes will be on Chestnut again this Fourth of July, as he's dominated the hot dog eating contest since his first victory in 2007. That ended the run of Takeru Kobayashi, who had won six in a row from 2001-06.
Kobayashi took the hot dog eating contest to a new level in 2001, when he ate 50 to win his first title. That was nearly twice as many as the previous year's winner, Kazutoyo Arai, who ate 25.125. No men's winner has eaten less than 44.5 hot dogs since Kobayashi's first win.
But Chestnut has been the man to beat over the last 13 years, and only one man has done so in the Fourth of July contest over that span—Matt Stonie, who ate 62 in 2015.
With Chestnut's total increasing each of the last three years, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 11-time champion set another new record this year. It doesn't appear that anything is slowing him down.
Meanwhile, the women's record of 45 hot dogs was set by Sonya Thomas in 2012. While Sudo has been impressive with five straight victories, her personal high was still four away from the record. But perhaps this will be the year when a new record is set on the women's side.
