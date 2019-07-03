Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019: Men, Women's All-Time Results and Records

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Fourth of July is filled with numerous American traditions, such as backyard barbecues, fireworks and apple pies. Another is watching Joey Chestnut devour dozens of hot dogs.

Chestnut will again be taking part in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday, and he'll be looking to win the competition for the 12th time in 13 years. He has won in each of the last three years, including in 2018, when he ate a world-record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

After eating 70 or more hot dogs each of the last three years, Chestnut will be looking to break his own record again.

Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Miki Sudo will be looking to win for the sixth straight year after eating 37 in 2018 and a personal-high 41 in 2017.

All-Time Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

Via the Nathan's Famous official site

2018

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 74 hot dogs

Women's: Miki Sudo, 37

2017

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 72

Women's: Miki Sudo, 41

2016

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 70

Women's: Miki Sudo, 38

2015

Men's: Matt Stonie, 62

Women's: Miki Sudo, 38

2014

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 61

Women's: Miki Sudo, 34

2013

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 69

Women's: Sonya Thomas, 36.75

2012

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 68

Women's: Sonya Thomas, 45

2011

Men's: Joey Chestnut, 62

Women's: Sonya Thomas, 40

2010

Joey Chestnut, 54

2009

Joey Chestnut, 68

2008

Joey Chestnut, 59

2007

Joey Chestnut, 66

2006

Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75

2005

Takeru Kobayashi, 49

2004

Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5

2003

Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5

2002

Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2001

Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2000

Kazutoyo Arai, 25.125

1999

Steve Keiner, 20.25

1998

Hirofumi Nakajima, 19

1997

Hirofumi Nakajima, 24.5

1996

Ed Krachie, 22.25

1995

Ed Krachie, 19.5

1994

Mike DeVito, 20

1993

Mike DeVito, 17

1992

Frank Dellarosa, 19

1991

Frank Dellarosa, 21.5

1990

Mike DeVito, 16

1989

Jay Green, 15.5

1988

Jay Green, 10

1987

Don Wolfman, 13.5

1986

Mark Heller, 15.5

1985

Oscar Rodriguez, 11.75

1984

Birgit Felden, 9.5

1983

Emil Gomez, 10.5

1982

Steven Abrams, 11

1981

Thomas DeBerry, 11

1980

Paul Siderman and Joe Baldini, 9

1979

Thomas Stash, 19

1978

Manel Hollenback, 10

1974

Roberto Muriel, 10

1972

Jason Schechter, 14

All eyes will be on Chestnut again this Fourth of July, as he's dominated the hot dog eating contest since his first victory in 2007. That ended the run of Takeru Kobayashi, who had won six in a row from 2001-06.

Kobayashi took the hot dog eating contest to a new level in 2001, when he ate 50 to win his first title. That was nearly twice as many as the previous year's winner, Kazutoyo Arai, who ate 25.125. No men's winner has eaten less than 44.5 hot dogs since Kobayashi's first win.

But Chestnut has been the man to beat over the last 13 years, and only one man has done so in the Fourth of July contest over that span—Matt Stonie, who ate 62 in 2015.

With Chestnut's total increasing each of the last three years, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 11-time champion set another new record this year. It doesn't appear that anything is slowing him down.

Meanwhile, the women's record of 45 hot dogs was set by Sonya Thomas in 2012. While Sudo has been impressive with five straight victories, her personal high was still four away from the record. But perhaps this will be the year when a new record is set on the women's side.