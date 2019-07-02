Report: Peyton Manning Turned Down 'MNF' Because He Didn't Want to Analyze Eli

Al Bello/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and five-time MVP Peyton Manning reportedly declined an offer to join the Monday Night Football booth due to conflict-of-interest concerns, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Peyton's brother, is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Football twice.

The Denver Broncos, who Manning played with from 2012 to 2015 after 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts, are scheduled once on the MNF slate.

"If he ever decides [Monday Night Football] is something he wants to do, it's going to be after Eli has finished his career and he gets a little bit further from his era of playing and maybe some of his teammates have moved on, too," a source told Robinson. "It would have been a tough position for him this season, with the Giants [and Broncos] being on the schedule. There is a lot of loyalty there for him and I don't think he'd ever want to be in a position where he'd be conflicted about his analysis. It just wouldn't have been a comfortable situation this year."

On May 30, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post relayed a quote from Manning about turning down the MNF gig.

"I talked to the Monday night football folks," Manning said. "I enjoyed talking to the them. I had great conversation. It wasn't the right time this year. Maybe it will never be."

