Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell's Fantasy Outlook After Le'Veon Bell's Illness

The New York Jets will have to adjust their offense with Le'Veon Bell out with an illness Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and fantasy managers will also have to make some adjustments.

No one will be able to replace the high-priced running back in lineups, but a few Jets players could be useful with more opportunities.

Bilal Powell is the more traditional running back and beat out Elijah McGuire for a roster spot despite being 31 years old and coming off a neck injury. The veteran has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry in seven straight seasons since his second year in the league. He is at 3.9 this year on 32 attempts.

His experience and threat to make big plays could make him a valuable option for the Jets while Bell is unavailable.

Over the last four games, Powell also has 23 rushing attempts and four catches compared to eight carries and two receptions for Ty Montgomery. This makes it likely he will be the next man up and the featured back for New York in Week 14.

As a result, he could be more of an intriguing fantasy option considering the Dolphins' struggles. The squad ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed.

Montgomery could be useful since he is a dynamic player who is best used as a receiver out of the backfield. He is a valuable check-down option for Sam Darnold and has experience running between the tackles with the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand, he hasn't been a reliable fantasy presence in the past several seasons, even in points-per-reception leagues. He looked nimble during the preseason with Bell on the sideline, but it's hard to put too much stock in his production.

Each player would be a risk with fantasy stakes so high, but Powell is likely the best start and a decent sleeper in both daily fantasy and season-long leagues.

