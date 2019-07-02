Warriors Rumors: Ex-Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein to Sign with GSW

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and center Willie Cauley-Stein have reportedly come to terms on a contract, though terms are unclear.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday.

The 25-year-old spent his first four NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings allowed Cauley-Stein to hit unrestricted free agency after reportedly reaching an agreement with Dewayne Dedmon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.