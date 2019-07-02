Warriors Rumors: Ex-Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein to Sign with GSW

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 10: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 10, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and center Willie Cauley-Stein have reportedly come to terms on a contract, though terms are unclear.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday.

The 25-year-old spent his first four NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings allowed Cauley-Stein to hit unrestricted free agency after reportedly reaching an agreement with Dewayne Dedmon.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

