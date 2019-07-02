Tanguy Ndombele Completes Club-Record Tottenham Transfer from Lyon

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on Tuesday.

The club's official Twitter account announced the France international has signed a deal with Spurs until 2025.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London reported the fee will be £63 million, which would be a club record for the UEFA Champions League finalists.

Spurs tweeted a video welcoming their major capture:

The 22-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Europe and has impressed in the centre of the park in Ligue 1.

Ndombele features as a conventional central midfielder but can also play deeper in front of the defence as an enforcer.

Mauricio Pochettino didn't make a major signing last term but guided his team to a top-four Premier League finish and a European Cup final appearance, with Spurs losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

Spurs also signed Jack Clarke from Leeds United on Tuesday, with Pochettino swelling his options ahead of the new campaign.

The club's official website announced the 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2023 after blossoming in the EFL Championship.