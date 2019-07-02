AFCON 2019 Knockout Stage: Round of 16 Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Ghana's forward Jordan Ayew (R) is marked by Guinea-Bissau's defender Nanu Gomes (L) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 2, 2019. (Photo by fadel senna / AFP) (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)
FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Ghana, Cameroon and Benin progressed from Group F at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Ghana won the group after defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0, with holders Cameroon taking second with a goalless draw against Benin.

Benin qualified for the knockouts as one of the third-best teams after earning three points in the group phase.

Mali won Group E after beating Angola 1-0, and Tunisia claimed second after a goalless draw against Mauritania.

                    

Tuesday's AFCON Results

Benin 0-0 Cameroon (Group F)

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana (Group F)

Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia (Group E)

Angola 0-1 Mali (Group E)

                    

Round Of 16 Schedule and Predictions

Friday, July 5

Morocco vs. Benin, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [2-0]

Uganda vs. Senegal, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [0-2]

Saturday, July 6

Nigeria vs. Cameroon, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET {1-0]

Egypt vs. South Africa, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [3-0]

Sunday, July 7

Madagascar vs. DR Congo, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [1-2]

Algeria vs. Guinea, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [3-1]

Monday, July 8

Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [0-1]

Ghana vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [1-0]

                                                                                 

Tuesday Recap

Ghana's players celebrate their goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 2, 2019. (Photo by fadel senna / AFP) (Photo cred
FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Ghana made sure of their spot in the next round after a comfortable win against Guinea-Bissau.

A goalless first half was punctured a minute after the restart, with Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew breaking the deadlock after a curling effort.

The strike gave the Black Stars the control they desired, and Ghana kept the ball to frustrate Djurtus.

Thomas Partey extinguished any idea of an equaliser 18 minutes from time, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder doubling the lead from close range.

Cameroon's defender Banana Yaya (L) fights for the ball with Benin's forward Steve Mounie during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Benin and Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 2, 2
OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

A turgid encounter saw Cameroon and Benin play out a goalless draw in a game of cat and mouse.

Nether team was eager to attack, with both sides aware a draw should be beneficial for each nation.

The shared points were welcomed by all players on the pitch at full-time. Benin's effort in the group was enough to see them progress, and the teams celebrated their advancement.

Amadou Haidara scored the only goal of the game, with Mali edging past Angola.

ISMAILIA, EGYPT - JULY 02: Amadou Haidara scores for Mali during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group E match between Angola and Mali at Ismailia Stadium on July 2, 2019 in Ismailia, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

The RB Leipzig player struck after 37 minutes, allowing his country to secure top spot.

Goalless draws have been common at the tournament, and Mauritania and Tunisia both failed to hit the back of the net.

The point was enough for Tunisia to advance with three draws from three group matches.

