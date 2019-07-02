AFCON 2019 Knockout Stage: Round of 16 Schedule and Bracket Predictions

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Ghana, Cameroon and Benin progressed from Group F at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Ghana won the group after defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0, with holders Cameroon taking second with a goalless draw against Benin.

Benin qualified for the knockouts as one of the third-best teams after earning three points in the group phase.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Mali won Group E after beating Angola 1-0, and Tunisia claimed second after a goalless draw against Mauritania.

Tuesday's AFCON Results

Benin 0-0 Cameroon (Group F)

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana (Group F)



Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia (Group E)

Angola 0-1 Mali (Group E)



Round Of 16 Schedule and Predictions

Friday, July 5

Morocco vs. Benin, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [2-0]

Uganda vs. Senegal, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [0-2]

Saturday, July 6

Nigeria vs. Cameroon, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET {1-0]

Egypt vs. South Africa, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [3-0]

Sunday, July 7

Madagascar vs. DR Congo, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [1-2]

Algeria vs. Guinea, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [3-1]

Monday, July 8

Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET [0-1]

Ghana vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET [1-0]

Tuesday Recap

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Ghana made sure of their spot in the next round after a comfortable win against Guinea-Bissau.

A goalless first half was punctured a minute after the restart, with Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew breaking the deadlock after a curling effort.

The strike gave the Black Stars the control they desired, and Ghana kept the ball to frustrate Djurtus.

Thomas Partey extinguished any idea of an equaliser 18 minutes from time, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder doubling the lead from close range.

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

A turgid encounter saw Cameroon and Benin play out a goalless draw in a game of cat and mouse.

Nether team was eager to attack, with both sides aware a draw should be beneficial for each nation.

The shared points were welcomed by all players on the pitch at full-time. Benin's effort in the group was enough to see them progress, and the teams celebrated their advancement.

Amadou Haidara scored the only goal of the game, with Mali edging past Angola.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The RB Leipzig player struck after 37 minutes, allowing his country to secure top spot.

Goalless draws have been common at the tournament, and Mauritania and Tunisia both failed to hit the back of the net.

The point was enough for Tunisia to advance with three draws from three group matches.