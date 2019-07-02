Yankees' Luke Voit Placed on IL After Abdominal Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Yankees placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of an abdominal strain, a move made retroactively to June 30.

Voit left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox in London because of tightness in his lower left abdomen.

"I kind of felt it going around first," Voit said after going 4-for-4 in just five innings on Saturday. "It was weird. It kind of freaked me out right when it happened, and I guess there was really no point in me staying in the game. I think that was the right decision."

He said after the game he didn't feel "too much" and that he was hopeful he would not be out of action long. Instead, he will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

The 28-year-old has burst onto the scene since arriving in the Bronx in the middle of last season. After mashing 14 home runs in 39 games in pinstripes last year, he has followed that up by piling up 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 78 appearances this season.

While he hit only three long balls last month, Voit was one of the team's most consistent bats throughout June. He hit .333/.442/.517 with a .960 OPS.

As ESPN's Coley Harvey noted, this is the latest dose of tough luck on the injury front for the Yankees:

Despite being hit hard by the injury bug this season, the Yankees (54-28) have the second-most wins in baseball. They currently own a 6.5-game lead in the American League East.

New York will have a few options for first base with Voit sidelined. Recent acquisition Edwin Encarnacion has no shortage of experience at first base (481 career appearances), though his subpar defense makes him better suited for designated hitter. Utility infielder DJ LeMahieu could see more time at first, with Gio Urshela filling in at the hot corner.