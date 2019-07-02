Report: Leicester City Reject £70M Manchester United Bid for Harry Maguire

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid of £70 million from Manchester United for centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils increased their bid for the Englishman on Tuesday but saw it rejected by Leicester, per Sky Sports News:

