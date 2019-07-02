Report: Leicester City Reject £70M Manchester United Bid for Harry Maguire

Report: Leicester City Reject £70M Manchester United Bid for Harry MaguireJuly 2, 2019
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid of £70 million from Manchester United for centre-back Harry Maguire.
The Red Devils increased their bid for the Englishman on Tuesday but saw it rejected by Leicester, per Sky Sports News:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
Leicester City have turned down Manchester United’s £70million bid for Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands. https://t.co/WA1LaysdKA
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
