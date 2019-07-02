Report: Leicester City Reject £70M Manchester United Bid for Harry Maguire

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid of £70 million from Manchester United for centre-back Harry Maguire

The Red Devils increased their bid for the Englishman on Tuesday but saw it rejected by Leicester, per Sky Sports News:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

