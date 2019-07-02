Juan Mata Talks Marcus Rashford After Striker Signs New Manchester United Deal

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Juan Mata has hailed Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford after the striker signed a new contract with the club on Monday.

Rashford put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of extending his stay by another 12 months.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Mata said of the 21-year-old:

"He's been great for us since he started, and when he trained with the first team [for the first time], we felt there was something special about him and he's doing it.

"He's making some good steps in his evolution, and he's a great player in great condition. He has a good mentality, which is very important for his age.

"He's scoring goals for England and for us, so we're happy to have him in our team. He can change the game with one sprint or one piece of skill.

"He's a great talent who will hopefully continue to be great for Manchester United and England for many years to come."

Rashford, whose deal is reportedly worth £200,000 per week, contributed 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season.

His wages has been the subject of debate in relation to the return he provides:

Rich Fay and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News offered their takes on the contract:

Rashford's emergence has been one of the few shining lights for United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The striker burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old with back-to-back braces against FC Midtjylland and Arsenal, and a winning goal in a Manchester derby soon after.

He has since taken his total to 45 goals in 170 appearances for the Red Devils and scored seven times for England, too.

Although United fans might have been somewhat disappointed to see him fail to improve on his 2017-18 goal tally last season, football statistician Dave O'Brien put his campaign into perspective:

With the new contract comes a new level of responsibility, though, and as such he will need to kick on next season to justify the faith that has been put in him.

Mata has also signed a new deal this summer; his contract was set to expire, but his terms will now take him to 2021.

The Spaniard, 31, will likely only play a squad role over the next two seasons, but as one of United's more creative players he'll be among those looking to supply Rashford and the other forwards with ammunition.