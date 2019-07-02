Tottenham Announce Signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United on 4-Year Deal

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur announced their first signing since January 2018 on Tuesday with the arrival of Jack Clarke from Leeds United.

A Spurs club statement confirmed the 18-year-old winger has signed a four-year deal to 2023. He will return to Leeds on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Clarke said: "I'm delighted to join Tottenham, and in the short term I'll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion."

According to Jack Rosser of the Evening Standard, the deal is worth £10 million.

Spurs' last signing was Lucas Moura, who moved to the north London club from Paris Saint-Germain for £23 million on January 31, 2018.



Mauricio Pochettino did not add to his squad last summer or in January 2019, but he managed to lead Spurs to a top-four Premier League finish in 2018-19 and the UEFA Champions League final.

Clarke made his senior debut early in the 2018-19 season under manager Marcelo Bielsa and went on to make 24 appearances as Leeds finished third in the Championship:

Predominantly a right-winger, Clarke can also play on the left flank or as a forward.

A statement from Leeds read: "The 18-year-old will return to training with Marcelo Bielsa's side with immediate effect."

Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, losing in the play-off semi-finals to Derby County.

After Bielsa committed to another season at Elland Road, though, they should have a good chance of going up in 2019-20, and Spurs will hope Clarke can get even more first-team minutes under his belt before returning to the club.