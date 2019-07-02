Referee Fernanda Colombo Received 'Immoral Sexual Proposal' After Viral Video

Referee Fernanda Colombo Received 'Immoral Sexual Proposal' After Viral VideoJuly 2, 2019
Referee and sports journalist Fernanda Colombo wrote on Instagram that she felt like "trash" after receiving an "immoral sexual proposal," after a video of her officiating went viral.
Per AS' Isabel Roldan, Colombo shared a screenshot of an email she received asking her to meet with "clients" for money.
She wrote alongside the screenshot: "I got this email today which made me feel like trash because it contains an immoral sexual proposal. I want to tell the world that I just want to do what I love which means working with football and journalism. Please, respect that!"
A clip of the Brazilian refereeing Ecuadorian side Barcelona Sporting Club went viral over the weekend.
She shared a joke with Barcelona's Kitu Diaz, calling the player over only to produce a handkerchief to wipe her forehead instead of a yellow card:
Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri
Referee Fernanda Colombo in Brazil is what the world needs now https://t.co/qardYD0ZdZ
The 30-year-old, who also works as a sports journalist for Brazilian news outlet Metropoles, was offered a minimum of "seven thousand" for each "meeting," though the currency was not specified.
In U.S. dollars—the currency of Ecuador—that would equate to around £5,500, while in Brazilian reals it would be around £1,400.
