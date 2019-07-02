Referee Fernanda Colombo Received 'Immoral Sexual Proposal' After Viral Video

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - MAY 11: Referee Fernanda Colombo during a match between Atletico MG and Cruzeiro as part of Brasileirao Series A 2014 at Independencia stadium on may 11, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Referee and sports journalist Fernanda Colombo wrote on Instagram that she felt like "trash" after receiving an "immoral sexual proposal," after a video of her officiating went viral.

Per AS' Isabel Roldan, Colombo shared a screenshot of an email she received asking her to meet with "clients" for money.

She wrote alongside the screenshot: "I got this email today which made me feel like trash because it contains an immoral sexual proposal. I want to tell the world that I just want to do what I love which means working with football and journalism. Please, respect that!"

A clip of the Brazilian refereeing Ecuadorian side Barcelona Sporting Club went viral over the weekend.

She shared a joke with Barcelona's Kitu Diaz, calling the player over only to produce a handkerchief to wipe her forehead instead of a yellow card:

The 30-year-old, who also works as a sports journalist for Brazilian news outlet Metropoles, was offered a minimum of "seven thousand" for each "meeting," though the currency was not specified.

In U.S. dollars—the currency of Ecuador—that would equate to around £5,500, while in Brazilian reals it would be around £1,400.

