Lionel Scaloni Says Argentina Players Want to Win Copa America for Lionel Messi

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said his players want to win the Copa America for Lionel Messi, and he confirmed Sergio Aguero will start Tuesday's semi-final against Brazil.

Per ESPN FC, Scaloni said:

"The players love Messi so much that sometimes they say they want to win the tournament just for him. The best player in football's history is lacking a trophy with Argentina, but we all want to win, not just him.

"We are used to seeing him score three goals in every game and dribble past five players, but we are asking him to do something different, and we are more than happy with the job he is doing.

"He has embraced the workload, he is our flag-bearer."

Ahead of the tournament, Aguero said he was desperate to help deliver international success for his team-mate:

Messi's only honour with Argentina is a gold medal from the 2008 Olympics. The Barcelona star helped La Albiceleste reach the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016, but his side lost on each occasion.

Although many already consider him to be the best player of all time, for some, the forward's lack of international silverware hinders his claim to that title.

Pele and Diego Maradona each won the World Cup—three times, in the former's case—while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in June.

Amid speculation Aguero might not start alongside Messi against the Selecao, Scaloni added: "Aguero will play. I said it because I read I was in doubt. Let me leave that clear."

He also joked: "The rest you will know tomorrow. Not even Messi is confirmed."

Aguero hit a milestone for his country with his goal in Argentina's 2-0 win over Qatar in their final group match:

Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer believes he and Lautaro Martinez make an effective strike partnership:

Martinez also found the net against Qatar and again in the quarter-final as La Albiceleste beat Venezuela 2-0, taking his tally to six goals in 10 appearances for his country.

Argentina are much stronger going forward than they are defensively, so they'll be looking to Aguero, Martinez and Messi to make the difference for them against Brazil.