Each MLB Team's Can't-Lose 2019 Trade Target This July
July is upon us. That means fireworks, the smell of grilled meat and a flurry of MLB trades. As we await the inevitable action, let's examine one can't-lose trade target for each club.
Of course, we understand any deal can technically be lost. Injuries and underperformance are always possibilities.
Our goal, though, is to identify a player every team could plausibly acquire who fills an obvious need with a high likelihood of success. In the case of presumed buyers, it's a big leaguer. In the case of presumed sellers, it's an impact prospect or controllable youngster.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Edwin Uceta
The Baltimore Orioles are the worst team in baseball by virtually any measure. They also have a dearth of top-tier trade pieces. Reliever Mychal Givens is an obvious chip, but his 5.06 ERA isn't a good look. On the plus side, he's averaging 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings and is controllable through 2021. The O's can't get a huge haul, but the Los Angeles Dodgers might bite on a bat-missing reliever to improve a bullpen that sports a 4.16 ERA. Edwin Uceta, an intriguing 21-year-old righty who is refining his command but has struck out 86 in 70.2 innings while ascending to Double-A, would be a reasonable ask.
Boston Red Sox: LHP Tony Watson
The Boston Red Sox could stand to upgrade a bullpen that ranks 15th with a 4.37 ERA. Yet they don't have many MiLB chips to deal from a farm system Bleacher Report ranked No. 30 in the game. If the defending champions are willing to further thin their minor league crop, they could go after 34-year-old San Francisco Giants lefty Tony Watson, who has a 2.48 ERA in 32.2 innings and saved 25 games between 2016 and 2017.
New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman
The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East despite battling an array of injuries, including to ace Luis Severino (shoulder), who's out until at least August. They need pitching to make a deep October run. Enter Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, who has a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings and recently told The Athletic's Lindsey Adler, "New York's like the Mecca of the world, right? I love excitement. I love bright lights." Make it happen, Yanks.
Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Jose Abreu
The Tampa Bay Rays are above .500 and in the thick of the American League wild-card chase. But they need to bolster an offense that ranks 18th with a .750 OPS. They missed out on slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who went to the Yankees instead. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is a viable backup plan. The Cuban masher has clubbed 19 homers with an .817 OPS but won't break the prospect bank considering he's in his contract year.
Toronto Blue Jays: OF Estevan Florial
As mentioned, the Yankees are a solid fit for the Blue Jays' Stroman. The Jays can rightly command a big return, including toolsy outfield prospect Estevan Florial. The 21-year-old has the raw makings of a star, but he's also blocked on New York's outfield depth chart, even if the Yanks swap fellow young outfielder Clint Frazier. Dealing within the division is always tough, but this has the makings of a win-win transaction.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: 3B Colton Welker
We already proposed a trade of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu to the Tampa Bay Rays. But the Rays could be outbid by the Colorado Rockies. The Rox need to jolt an offense that ranks 19th with 111 homers despite playing its home games at Coors Field. Their No. 2 prospect, Colton Welker, plays third base. A fellow named Nolan Arenado occupies that position at the highest level. Welker could highlight a package for Abreu's contract-year power bat and be a great fit in the ChiSox system.
Cleveland Indians: OF Yasiel Puig
The Cleveland Indians are looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central but have a decent shot at a wild-card spot. However, they need to improve a power-starved outfield. The trade market isn't laden with marquee targets, but the Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig could be had for a reasonable return in his contract year. He's hitting a modest .239 overall, but he has a 1.131 OPS over his last 14 games and would inject pop and energy into the Tribe's lineup.
Detroit Tigers: OF Kyle Tucker
The Detroit Tigers don't have to trade left-hander Matthew Boyd. He's 28 years old and controllable through 2022. On the other hand, Detroit could accelerate its rebuild by dangling the southpaw, who has a 3.58 FIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 101.2 frames. It can command a sky-high asking price. That would include Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is knocking on the big-league doorstep but might be expendable in an outfield that features George Springer, Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick and fast-rising rookie Yordan Alvarez.
Kansas City Royals: RHP Jonathan Hernandez
The Kansas City Royals are in the early stages of a rebuild. Their most obvious trade candidate may be lefty Jake Diekman, who is averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a 3.65 FIP and has a $5.75 million mutual option for 2020. The Royals should be able to flip him for a high-ceiling prospect such as 22-year-old Texas Rangers right-hander Jonathan Hernandez, who's struck out 77 in 70 innings at Double-A and touches the high 90s with his fastball.
Minnesota Twins: LHP Will Smith
The Minnesota Twins are comfortably in first place in the AL Central, but their bullpen ranks 13th with a 4.28 ERA. They need relief help. Hence the rumor, via ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, that they're focused on San Francisco Giants closer Will Smith. Smith is in a contract year and has a 2.16 ERA with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings and 21 saves. He'd measurably improve Minnesota's pen and increase the team's odds of a legitimate postseason push.
American League West
Houston Astros: LHP Matthew Boyd
We already outlined the credentials of Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd and explained why Detroit would want to trade him. The Astros don't need another ace to pair with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, but Boyd would vault their starting corps from good to elite and push their title odds from strong to very strong.
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Tanner Roark
A 3.36 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85.2 innings make Tanner Roark a tantalizing trade chip for the Cincinnati Reds, who are buried in the National League Central and should initiate a sell-off. The Los Angeles Angels need to improve a starting rotation that ranks 25th with a 5.28 ERA. The Halos should hang onto outfielder and top prospect Jo Adell, but lesser chips ought to be on the table as they try to get superstar Mike Trout back on the playoff stage.
Oakland Athletics: RHP Mychal Givens
The Oakland Athletics could stand to improve their bullpen in light of an injury to closer Blake Treinen (shoulder), who had a 4.08 ERA before he went on the shelf. The A's are above .500 and in the playoff mix. They could compete with the Dodgers and other suitors for the services of the Orioles' Givens, who would add an experienced late-inning arm without breaking the prospect bank.
Seattle Mariners: RHP Matt Tabor
The Seattle Mariners initiated a sell-off when they shipped slugger Edwin Encarnacion to the New York Yankees. Their next move could be sending veteran righty Mike Leake to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a potential deal that was discussed in early June, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. The D-backs are hanging around .500. But assuming they opt to add pitching, the Mariners could demand a high-ceiling arm such as Single-A right-hander Matt Tabor, who has fanned 58 in 44.2 MiLB innings.
Texas Rangers: LHP Jake Diekman
The Texas Rangers are in the AL wild-card mix, but their bullpen ranks 19th with a 4.64 ERA. If they decide to buy at the trade deadline, they'd be wise to add relief help. Though they shouldn't empty a farm system B/R ranked No. 29, they could make a move for the Royals' Diekman, as mentioned earlier.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: RHP Tanner Roark
Even with the addition of free-agent lefty Dallas Keuchel, the Atlanta Braves' starting pitchers rank 17th with a 4.63 ERA. The Braves could further boost their starting corps as they seek to defend their NL East crown. Roark is familiar with the division from his days with the Washington Nationals and, again, should be made available by the Reds.
Miami Marlins: OF Hunter Renfroe
Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reported the Miami Marlins have "no intention" of trading controllable pitchers, including lefty Caleb Smith, who has averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings and is working his way back from a hip injury. That said, the rebuilding Fish should be open to any deal given the right price. Enter San Diego Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe and his 24 home runs. That pop would be a boon in the middle of the Marlins' lineup, and Renfroe won't become a free agent until 2023.
New York Mets: RHP Connor Jones
The New York Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and could look to move key pieces, including right-hander Zack Wheeler. Mike Puma of the New York Post name-dropped several potential Wheeler suitors, including the St. Louis Cardinals. Wheeler would be a rental, but the Mets could still command a solid return. Perhaps a package headlined by hard-throwing Cards righty Connor Jones, who has struck out 26 in 25.2 innings at Double-A?
Philadelphia Phillies: OF Yasiel Puig
With Andrew McCutchen lost for the season to a knee injury, the Philadelphia Phillies could use depth in the outfield. The Reds, meanwhile, should look to unload Puig. After a slow start, the mercurial Cuban owns a 1.018 OPS in his last 14 appearances and hit seven home runs in June. Plus, pairing his bat-flipping bravado with fellow Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper would make for must-watch entertainment.
Washington Nationals: RHP Shane Greene
The Washington Nationals are hanging around .500 and have an outside shot at the postseason. Assuming they buy rather than sell, they need to upgrade a bullpen that ranks dead last with a 6.30 ERA. It will cost them a top prospect or two, but the Nats could set their sights on Tigers righty Shane Greene. The 30-year-old is controllable through 2020 and boasts a 0.87 ERA in 31 innings for Detroit.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: LHP Jake Diekman
The Chicago Cubs buttressed their bullpen by signing free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel but could still use left-handed help in their relief corps. If the Rangers—or another contender—don't snatch him up, Diekman would be a logical target who would increase the Cubbies' chances of winning the highly competitive NL Central.
Cincinnati Reds: RHP Spencer Howard
If the Reds rent Puig to the Phillies as suggested, they could ask for right-hander Spencer Howard. The 22-year-old is recovering from a shoulder issue but has fanned 35 in 23 innings between the rookie leagues and High-A. He also has a crackling fastball and a credible off-speed arsenal. Assuming Cincinnati commits to a rebuild, he'd be a nice piece for the future.
Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Madison Bumgarner
The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to build on a 2018 season in which they won the NL Central and marched to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Yet their starting rotation ranks 22nd with a 4.91 ERA and lacks a postseason-tested ace. They've been linked to Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner since last winter. They're on his no-trade list, but they should still do their best to lure him to Milwaukee in his contract year.
Pittsburgh Pirates: C Keibert Ruiz
The Pittsburgh Pirates don't need to sell closer Felipe Vazquez, who boasts a 1.80 ERA and 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings and is under team control through 2023 with a pair of club options. But the Dodgers are reportedly interested, and the Bucs could command touted catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. It would be a worthwhile swap for both sides, assuming L.A. throws in in an ancillary piece or two.
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Zack Wheeler
We already talked about the rumor and Zack Wheeler's potential fit with the Cardinals. The 29-year-old is an impending free agent, but his 3.77 FIP and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings would greatly improve St. Louis' chances of slipping into the postseason—and maybe even catching the Cubs and Brewers.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake
A 4.63 ERA doesn't make Leake the most exciting pitcher on the market. But the Mariners righty is a proven innings eater who would add experience and stability to the D-backs' rotation. They could go the other way and sell, offloading assets such as ace Zack Greinke if takers are out there. If they plan to contend, however, Leake would help the cause.
Colorado Rockies: 1B Jose Abreu
The Rockies won't catch the Dodgers for first place in the NL West, but they've got a puncher's chance to claim a wild-card slot. They could use pitching (as usual) but should also upgrade a surprisingly punchless offense. A swap for the ChiSox's Abreu, who has 19 homers and an .817 OPS, would do exactly that.
Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP Felipe Vazquez
If the Pirates make Vazquez available, the Dodgers should pounce. They're virtually assured of another NL West title, but L.A. is seeking something bigger: its first Commissioner's Trophy since 1988. Vazquez would enhance a bullpen that owns a 4.16 ERA and give Los Angeles another lockdown late-inning arm to carry it over the championship finish line.
San Diego Padres: LHP Caleb Smith
It might require giving up a key piece such as outfielder Hunter Renfroe, as we discussed, but the Padres should make a move for Marlins lefty Caleb Smith if he's truly available. Smith is 27 years old, has bat-missing stuff and would surely see his numbers improve at pitcher-friendly Petco Park.
San Francisco Giants: OF Trevor Larnach
Madison Bumgarner might seem like the Giants' biggest trade asset, but his limited no-trade clause complicates matters. Instead, San Francisco might get a larger haul for Will Smith, who has been one of the best closers in baseball this season. We linked him to the Twins. If that happens, the Giants could ask for Trevor Larnach, who's hitting .303 with a .819 OPS at High-A and has the arm strength and hit tool to become a quality big league corner outfielder.
All statistics current as of Tuesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.