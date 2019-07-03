Each MLB Team's Can't-Lose 2019 Trade Target This July

1 of 6

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Edwin Uceta

The Baltimore Orioles are the worst team in baseball by virtually any measure. They also have a dearth of top-tier trade pieces. Reliever Mychal Givens is an obvious chip, but his 5.06 ERA isn't a good look. On the plus side, he's averaging 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings and is controllable through 2021. The O's can't get a huge haul, but the Los Angeles Dodgers might bite on a bat-missing reliever to improve a bullpen that sports a 4.16 ERA. Edwin Uceta, an intriguing 21-year-old righty who is refining his command but has struck out 86 in 70.2 innings while ascending to Double-A, would be a reasonable ask.

Boston Red Sox: LHP Tony Watson

The Boston Red Sox could stand to upgrade a bullpen that ranks 15th with a 4.37 ERA. Yet they don't have many MiLB chips to deal from a farm system Bleacher Report ranked No. 30 in the game. If the defending champions are willing to further thin their minor league crop, they could go after 34-year-old San Francisco Giants lefty Tony Watson, who has a 2.48 ERA in 32.2 innings and saved 25 games between 2016 and 2017.

New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman

The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East despite battling an array of injuries, including to ace Luis Severino (shoulder), who's out until at least August. They need pitching to make a deep October run. Enter Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, who has a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings and recently told The Athletic's Lindsey Adler, "New York's like the Mecca of the world, right? I love excitement. I love bright lights." Make it happen, Yanks.

Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Jose Abreu

The Tampa Bay Rays are above .500 and in the thick of the American League wild-card chase. But they need to bolster an offense that ranks 18th with a .750 OPS. They missed out on slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who went to the Yankees instead. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is a viable backup plan. The Cuban masher has clubbed 19 homers with an .817 OPS but won't break the prospect bank considering he's in his contract year.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Estevan Florial

As mentioned, the Yankees are a solid fit for the Blue Jays' Stroman. The Jays can rightly command a big return, including toolsy outfield prospect Estevan Florial. The 21-year-old has the raw makings of a star, but he's also blocked on New York's outfield depth chart, even if the Yanks swap fellow young outfielder Clint Frazier. Dealing within the division is always tough, but this has the makings of a win-win transaction.