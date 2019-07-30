WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30July 31, 2019
There's only so much time to hype a pay-per-view, and WWE is running short. The July 30 edition of SmackDown Live promised to truly set the stage for SummerSlam 2019 with big matches and moments.
AJ Styles ventured to Raw alongside the new Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Kofi Kingston with the SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E and Xavier Woods in his corner. This main event promised a massive high for the end of the night.
The rest of the show was built around SummerSlam. Perhaps no segment was bigger in that regard than the appearance of Trish Stratus to The King's Court. While there was no announced reason why the WWE Hall of Famers would be conversing, the promise of a huge return from Stratus was excitement enough.
As Finn Balor prepared for SummerSlam, he got a warm-up battling the arrogant Dolph Ziggler, hoping to do what Seth Rollins couldn't on Raw by shutting up The Showoff.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also headed to the blue brand to battle a long-time rival in Bayley and her SummerSlam opponent Ember Moon. As always, The Goddess looked to sew dissension between title challengers.
This show's promise was a night that would set the scene for The Biggest Party of the Summer. If it delivered, it would help set up SummerSlam as a turning point for WWE.
Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre
Shane McMahon announced in a pretaped video that he would not be appearing on SmackDown this week. Kevin Owens celebrated in the ring until Drew McIntyre interrupted. He declared he was wrestling KO next before laying him out.
The Scottish Psychopath punished Owens throughout this match, but KO refused to stay down. The Prizefighter caught McIntyre with a stunner on the announce table then hit a superkick into a stunner in the ring for the win.
Result
Owens def. McIntyre by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
It's rare any WWE show opens with a match this competitive. McIntyre and KO worked well together and put on a show worthy of a PPV spotlight. The crowd was electric for a contest with haphazard build thanks to the work of two stars.
It's a shame this will likely be far better than whatever KO and Shane are able to do at SummerSlam. Hopefully, this isn't the last encounter between these two men.
The downside here was simply that McIntyre keeps taking losses. At this point, it would take a world title reign for him to reclaim his early momentum, which isn't out of the question.
Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Bayley warned Moon in the locker room that she would regret trying to go for a cheap shot again like last week. That miscommunication made it easy for the heels to take advantage. The Goddess knocked The War Goddess into the steel post then hit Twisted Bliss for the win.
After the match, the SmackDown women's champion planted her challenger with a Bayley-to-Belly.
Result
Bliss and Cross def. Bayley and Moon by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
While the tag team match itself was fine, the outcome of this segment was a miss. Moon should not be losing right now especially to Bliss, who has lost multiple times to Bayley recently.
Much like Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, this feud has quickly devolved into generic brawling. These supposed friends have lost track of their friendship because apparently rivals for a title cannot get along for more than one week.
Charlotte Flair Challenges Trish Stratus to a Match at SummerSlam
On King's Court, Lawler asked Stratus if she had ever considered competing in one last match. The WWE Hall of Famer was not interested, but Charlotte Flair interrupted. She taunted the legend before challenging her to a match at SummerSlam which Stratus accepted.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a predictable segment, but it delivered where it mattered. The stage has been set for an exciting clash of eras. Stratus made an impact on the industry that no woman will ever be able to match in the same way, but she may be stepping into the ring with the first woman in a decade who can match her.
The Queen is one of the best wrestlers in the company, and it would have been a shame for her to miss another major event. She should bring as much as possible out of the retired Stratus.
It is smart of WWE to commit to three big singles matches from the women's division at SummerSlam, all with potential to steal the show.
Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler
In the latest edition of The Firefly Fun House, Rambling Rabbit praised Balor and his bravery but warned he had made a grave mistake. An overconfident Ziggler could not sustain offense against The Extraordinary Man. However, after Balor stopped his Sweet Chin Music with a Slingblade, the lights went out.
Bray Wyatt appeared in the ring and quickly disappeared. The distraction allowed The Showoff to sneak up and connect with a superkick for the win.
Result
Ziggler def. Balor by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
While Ziggler and Balor can certainly have a better match together, this segment was booked well looking forward to SummerSlam. The Showoff got back in the win column while Balor continues to fail thanks to the specter of The Fiend.
Wyatt has been built perfectly for his re-debut against Balor.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali
In a return match from Smackville, Ali showed he learned from his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura. He countered the Kinshasa again and again until he managed to stack up The Artist for an upset victory.
Result
Ali def. Nakamura by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was rushed and sloppy, but it told a perfect story for the time it had. Ali and Nakamura did not waste a second and sold the story of the Heart of SmackDown Live. He refused to lose twice. He countered the move that lost him his first opportunity at Nakamura, and he pulled out the win.
Kofi Kingston (w/ The New Day) vs. AJ Styles (w/ The OC)
Randy Orton talked about his history with Kofi in a pretaped interview, revealing that he intentionally stopped the WWE champion from reaching the top in 2009. He stated he saw Kofi as not worthy of a top spot, and he still could not see Kofi as a true world champion.
The OC helped The Phenomenal One take an early edge over the WWE champion, but Styles found out firsthand that Kofi is on another level right now. The New Day brawled with Gallows and Anderson outside the ring while the champion turned the Phenomenal Forearm into Trouble in Paradise for the win.
Result
Kofi def. Styles by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
Even with frequent interference, this match was a fantastic showcase of two of the best in the business. Hopefully, it was only the beginning as Kofi and Styles bring the best out of each other, and they have partners who can make sure both sides fight fair.
If anything, this might have been a waste of potential as The New Day and The OC have more or less taken over their respective brands. Keep these two trios away from each other until the time is right.
Roman Reigns' Interview Is Delayed by Stage Collapse
Kayla Braxton was set to interview Roman Reigns about who he wanted to face at SummerSlam. However, as The Big Dog was walking to the interview, the stage fell on him. He barely managed to escape, and a frazzled Reigns walked away, unable to make his announcement,.
Grade
C
Analysis
It is hard to grade such a bizarre segment to end the show. It will matter how WWE delivers. If this was setting up a new rival for Reigns, it might work, but it could easily just be the same collection of heels trying to hurt The Big Dog because they cannot beat him.
What was particularly confusing was WWE delaying announcing Reigns' SummerSlam opponent as that will likely be a big draw for the Biggest Party of the Summer.