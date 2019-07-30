WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

There's only so much time to hype a pay-per-view, and WWE is running short. The July 30 edition of SmackDown Live promised to truly set the stage for SummerSlam 2019 with big matches and moments.

AJ Styles ventured to Raw alongside the new Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Kofi Kingston with the SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E and Xavier Woods in his corner. This main event promised a massive high for the end of the night.

The rest of the show was built around SummerSlam. Perhaps no segment was bigger in that regard than the appearance of Trish Stratus to The King's Court. While there was no announced reason why the WWE Hall of Famers would be conversing, the promise of a huge return from Stratus was excitement enough.

As Finn Balor prepared for SummerSlam, he got a warm-up battling the arrogant Dolph Ziggler, hoping to do what Seth Rollins couldn't on Raw by shutting up The Showoff.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also headed to the blue brand to battle a long-time rival in Bayley and her SummerSlam opponent Ember Moon. As always, The Goddess looked to sew dissension between title challengers.

This show's promise was a night that would set the scene for The Biggest Party of the Summer. If it delivered, it would help set up SummerSlam as a turning point for WWE.