'American Ninja Warrior' 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 5

American Ninja Warrior returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the first time in six years in Monday night's city qualifier episode.

The two new obstacles unveiled and featured in Baltimore were the Hazard Cones and the Dangerous Curves.

The night's first feel-good story came in the form of Angela Gargano. The 28-year-old walked out to the course wearing a bulky knee brace and threw it to the crowd as a nod to tearing her ACL during last season's Philadelphia city qualifier. The former Women's Health cover star's knee injury was suffered while dismounting.

And so, when she successfully dismounted off the course's second obstacle, she was visibly emotional:

However, Gargano was ousted from the course while trying to conquer the Hazard Cones.

Retired WNBA player and current Indiana Fever vice president Tamika Catchings also didn't complete the course but had an impressive showing in her first Ninja appearance before falling victim to the Dangerous Curves.

The first contestant to hit the buzzer in Baltimore was 26-year-old single father Brandon Stenta, who walked out to the course alongside his eight-year-old son and "reason."

Stenta was followed up by 24-year-old Conor Galvin and the special connection he shares with his 93-year-old grandfather affectionately known as Ducky.

"He walks three miles a day," Galvin said on the broadcast prior to taking on the course. "He's still dancing. It just inspires me to be the best athlete that I can be. Ducky served during World War II. ... He's definitely a hero not only in my eyes but to the whole country—as he should be. He's my best friend."

The Ninja rookie honored Ducky by completing the course in two minutes and seven seconds.

Garrett Lam continued the night's theme of sentimental connections by hitting the buzzer in honor of his twin brother, Austin, who has cerebral palsy. The 24-year-old Rhodes Scholar and Harvard graduate had previously competed on Ninja but never hit the buzzer.

After him, Jamie "Captain NBC" Rahn completed the Ninja qualifying course for the eighth straight time, while fan favorite Allyssa Beird avenged her loss in the first obstacle of last season's national finals Stage 1.

The 28-year-old elementary school teacher became the lone woman to defeat Hazard Cones but fell during the fifth and final obstacle. Regardless, Rahn is on to the city finals.

The redemption continued when 33-year-old firefighter Dave Cavanagh, who has competed on six seasons of Ninja and had waited in the walk-on line for two-and-a-half months. It paid off Monday night when he registered the night's fastest time at 2:02.27 minutes.

Cavanagh beat Galvin, the night's second-fastest finisher, on the Power Tower to earn a fast pass to the national finals.

Other contestants to finish included Mike "The Stallion" Silenzi, Najee "The Phoenix" Richardson, Anthony DeFranco, Lucas Reale and Branden McWilliams.

American Ninja Warrior will return next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.