WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles appeared to have captured the United States Championship early in this week's main event after catching Ricochet with the Phenomenal Forearm and pinning his shoulders to the mat for three. Replay and official John Cone informed the first referee that the champion's foot was under the rope, negating the title change and ensuring the match continued.

The action was a back-and-forth showcase of athleticism for champion and challenger.

Ultimately, Ricochet scored a pinfall that stunned Styles and earned him the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared at ringside, mockingly applauding Ricochet's victory. Styles stepped in between the United States champion and his longtime friends, apparently ready to fend off The Good Brothers if need be.

Suddenly, he blasted Ricochet in the face with a straight right hand. A beatdown ensued, complete with a Styles Clash from the ropes. Styles, Gallows and Anderson stood tall as the reunited Club to close out the show.

Result

Ricochet defeated Styles

Grade

A

Analysis

And with that, Raw has a lead heel faction at the top of its card that can provide babyfaces like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston and Ricochet a genuine threat.

Styles, Anderson and Gallows have history in this role, providing Reigns with the first challenge of his title reign back in 2016. They excelled as villains, but the brand extension cut their run short. Now reunited at a time when the brand split appears to be nearing its end, they have the opportunity to go on that main event run they never really got to enjoy.

Ricochet is the perfect babyface to oppose them, too.

He is a sympathetic babyface who excels at fighting from underneath. Stacking the odds and letting him prove he can overcome or go down swinging will earn him the respect of an audience that has not been given a reason to care about him beyond his high-flying arsenal.

A great way to close out what was a very noteworthy episode of WWE's flagship.