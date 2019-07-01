Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Monday's Top Run-Scorers and Stats

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Sri Lanka (338 for 6) beat West Indies (315 for 9) by 23 runs during Monday's 2019 Cricket World Cup action in a dead rubber between two teams already out of the race for the knockout stages.

Nicholas Pooran and Avishka Fernando both scored centuries, and Lasith Malinga continued his fine bowling form, taking three wickets despite some poor fielding from his team-mates.

Here are the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after Monday's action:

Run-Scorers

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 476

Joe Root, England, 476

Kane Williamson, New Zealand, 454

Wicket-Takers

Mitchell Starc, Australia, 24

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 17

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16

Jofra Archer, England, 16

Mohammed Shami, India, 13

For the full stats, visit ESPNcricinfo.com.

Monday's dead rubber still provided plenty of entertainment, and while the chase seemed hopeless for most of West Indies' innings, Pooran's fantastic knock had Sri Lanka in a slight panic before they regained their composure in the final overs.

Fernando was the driving force behind the Islanders' excellent innings, as he scored 104 from 103 before he was caught in the 48th over. Cricket writer Freddie Wilde has been impressed by him:

Kusal Perera added 64 from 51 and Lahiru Thirimanne contributed an unbeaten 45 to push the target to 339, a seemingly impossible task for the Windies.

Their innings got off to a poor start when Malinga struck early, taking the wicket of opener Sunil Ambris. He was once again in fine form, taking three wickets, and he could have had more:

Chris Gayle only scored 35 from 48, and with the powerful hitter unable to do much, the Windies' chase seemed doomed. But in Pooran an unlikely hero stood up, the 23-year-old playing the best ODI match of his young career:

He would finish with figures of 118 from 103 before he was finally caught, and with Fabian Allen adding 51 from 32 before he was run out, West Indies had an outside chance of completing the unlikely chase.

Their pursuit fell apart in the final overs, however, and Sri Lanka easily closed out the show.