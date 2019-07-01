Michael Jordan Thanks Kemba Walker's 'Incredible' Hornets Run After Celtics Deal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Hornets owner Michael Jordan high fives Kemba Walker #15 after the game against the Washington Wizards during the game on November 25, 2015 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

After Kemba Walker moved on from the Charlotte Hornets, team owner Michael Jordan thanked the point guard for his efforts in an official statement:

"On behalf of the entire Hornets organization, I want to thank Kemba for eight incredible seasons with our franchise. He always represented the Hornets, the NBA and the city of Charlotte with class—both on the court and in the community—and we are disappointed he is leaving. He’s a special player, with a tremendous heart and tireless work ethic. Kemba is truly one of the best to ever play for our team. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Walker has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Hornets' offer was well short of five years and $190 million.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Best FA Bargain Buys Still Available 💰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best FA Bargain Buys Still Available 💰

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba Thanks Hornets in Players' Tribune Piece 🙌

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba Thanks Hornets in Players' Tribune Piece 🙌

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Latest NBA Free-Agency Rumors

    Follow all the Day 2 news 👀

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Latest NBA Free-Agency Rumors

    Follow all the Day 2 news 👀

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report