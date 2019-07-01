Michael Jordan Thanks Kemba Walker's 'Incredible' Hornets Run After Celtics Deal

Kent Smith/Getty Images

After Kemba Walker moved on from the Charlotte Hornets, team owner Michael Jordan thanked the point guard for his efforts in an official statement:

"On behalf of the entire Hornets organization, I want to thank Kemba for eight incredible seasons with our franchise. He always represented the Hornets, the NBA and the city of Charlotte with class—both on the court and in the community—and we are disappointed he is leaving. He’s a special player, with a tremendous heart and tireless work ethic. Kemba is truly one of the best to ever play for our team. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Walker has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Hornets' offer was well short of five years and $190 million.

