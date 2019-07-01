Mateo Kovacic Completes Chelsea Transfer from Real Madrid After Loan Spell

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Mateo Kovacic has officially joined Chelsea from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer after spending the 2018-19 season on loan with the Blues.

Los Blancos announced the news on Monday in a short statement: "Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Mateo Kovacic. The club wishes to thank Kovacic for his commitment, professionalism and the exemplary conduct he has displayed over the course of these years, whilst wishing him all the very best in this new chapter."

Per Liam Twomey on ESPN.co.uk, Kovacic expressed his delight with the move: "I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea. I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently."

According to sports writer Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues will pay Los Blancos £40.3 million for the Croatia international.

Reports of the deal emerged late in June, and Twomey provided key details on the move. While Chelsea are working under a transfer ban that doesn't allow them to register new players, Kovacic presents an exception, as he was already registered as a loan player.

That made the 25-year-old a great target for a club in need of midfield depth. Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an Achilles injury late last season, leaving the club short of experienced central midfielders.

Kovacic's first season in west London wasn't a great one, as the Croat struggled in many of his 21 Premier League starts. He improved as the season wore on, however, and arguably saved his best for last. He was excellent in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final in Azerbaijan.

Real Madrid had no real need for Kovacic, who they bought from Inter Milan in 2015. He was never more than a rotation player for them, and a sale seemed likely this summer. After splashing the cash on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and others, they had to balance the books, and this transfer will help accomplish that.

It's a move that appears to suit all parties, as Chelsea get an experienced player already familiar with the club who still has room to grow. Kovacic should improve in his second year at Stamford Bridge, especially now that he no longer has to worry about his long-term future in the Spanish capital.