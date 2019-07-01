USWNT vs. England, Copa America and Gold Cup Finals, Wimbledon and More to Watch

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The Women's World Cup, Copa America and Gold Cup all conclude this week, with the favorites in each competition still alive. There's also the start of play on the grass at Wimbledon, and two very distinct yet very similar ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in America. All while keeping up with the latest insanity that is NBA free agency.

Must Watch: USWNT vs. England, Women's World Cup Final

Take it back to 1776 for this giant 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal between the United States and England. A spot in the final is on the line when these squads meet on the pitch in Lyon, France, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. The English side reached the semifinals with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals, while the USA eliminated the host nation 2-1 thanks to Megan Rapinoe, who scored both goals and gave the celebration of the tournament.

In the other semifinal, the Netherlands face Sweden on Wednesday (3 p.m. on FS1). The Swedes took out Germany, another tournament favorite along with France, in the quarterfinals. The losers of each semifinal will play for third place on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Fox.

The World Cup final is Sunday at 11 a.m. on Fox from Stade de Lyon. The USWNT seeks its second world championship in a row and fourth overall, while none of the other semifinalists have ever won the title.



The World is Watching: Copa America and Gold Cup Semifinals, Finals

1. Copa America

On one side of the Copa America draw, things have gone according to plan, giving us an exquisite first semifinal matchup between South American powerhouses Brazil and Argentina on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Telemundo). Brazil needed extra time and penalties to defeat Paraguay in the quarterfinals, while Argentina appears to be finding its form after a slow start, shutting out Venezuela 2-0. Lionel Messi is one step closer to that ever elusive major international trophy with the Argentine squad.

The second semifinal features defending champion Chile vs. Peru on Wednesday night (8:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Telemundo). While the host nation Brazil would love to win in front of its fans, the most intriguing possible matchup in the final has to be between Argentina and Chile, which would be a third straight meeting in the Copa America final between these countries. Chile beat Argentina for the title both times, both in penalties, in 2015 and 2016.

The Copa America final is Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo.

2. Gold Cup Semifinals

Also crowning a champion this week is the Gold Cup. Even after needing penalties to squeeze by an aggressive and impassioned Costa Rica team in the quarterfinals, Mexico remains the favorite to lift the trophy. El Tri will face Haiti in the first semifinal Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on Fox, from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On the other side, the United States will face Jamaica on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FS1, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The USMNT used a Weston McKennie goal to defeat Curacao 1-0 on Sunday night to advance to the semis.

Mexico and the United States have alternated winning the Gold Cup title the past four tournaments (based on the pattern, 2019 is Mexico's year), and no other country has won it since Canada in 2000. Another final between the neighbors and longtime rivals would be filled with the standard passion as well as some new flames, with Mexico manager Tata Martino reportedly not even receiving an interview with the USMNT during their long, drawn-out search because he doesn't speak English.

The Gold Cup final will be Sunday at 9 p.m. on Fox from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Watch This: Wimbledon Week 1

Tennis hits the grass for the third Grand Slam major of the year with Wimbledon at the All England Club in London. Defending gentlemen's champion Novak Djokovic returns as the No. 1 seed while defending ladies' champion Angelique Kerber is the No. 5. The top spot on the ladies side belongs to Ashleigh Barty, coming off of her French Open title. Serena Williams is the No. 11 seed.

Some controversy followed the men's seedings and draws, after Wimbledon's seeding formula (which emphasizes grass-court results and is the only tournament to not mirror the ATP Tour rankings) bumped Roger Federer from No. 3 to No. 2 while dropping French Open champion Rafael Nadal from No. 2 to No. 3, guaranteeing Nadal would have to play one of the top two players in the semis if seeds hold. The two-time Wimbledon champion said he respects the rules but doesn't think they're fair. A Federer-Nadal semifinal looms, with that winner potentially having the chance to face Djokovic in the final.

Wimbledon airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET every day this week, with coverage on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m., except for Middle Sunday and its traditional full day off from play. Here are the full gentlemen's and ladies' singles and doubles draws. And for the daily schedule of play and match results, go here.

More to Watch This Week

1. Fourth of July Baseball

Celebrate America with our nation's pastime Thursday with action on the diamond from before noon until after midnight, including Manny Machado returning to face the team he led to the World Series last October. Here are the games to watch on your phone or listen on the radio at the pool, cookout, and/or your fireworks destination of choice:

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals, 11:05 a.m. ET on MLB Network

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. on ESPN

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays, 5:10 p.m. on MLB.TV

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. on ESPN

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. on MLB.TV

2. Hot Dogs

America's other pastime—eating—will be on full display in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest from Coney Island in New York. Joey Chestnut is back to defend his title and claim his 11th Mustard Belt. The competition begins at noon ET Thursday on ESPN2.

And before the main event (or maybe this is the main event), go even deeper into one of the greatest rivalries in sports: Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi in ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary, The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

3. AEW Fyter Fest

Didn't get a chance to watch All Elite Wrestling's second event? Don't fear, the full replay of Fyter Fest is available to watch for free here on B/R Live. Things got crazy:

Quick Catch-Up: NBA Free-Agent Edition

NBA free agency officially began at 6 p.m. Sunday, but the Woj bombs were falling well more than an hour before then. Here's a sampling of the biggest explosions, with a full free-agency tracker here.

1. Brooklyn, we go hard

2. Boston goes from Kyrie to Kemba

3. Milwaukee pays and trades

4. Next European 7-footer in Dallas

5. 76ers trade Butler, sign Horford

6. Those poor Knicks

Feedback or suggestions on our newsletter? Contact us at brlivenewsletter@turner.com.