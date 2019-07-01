Bulls Trade Rumors: CHI Looking to Move Kris Dunn After Tomas Satoransky Deal

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have put point guard Kris Dunn on the trade block, according to Jake Fischer of SI.com.

The report comes in the wake of the team's acquisition of guard Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade deal with the Washington Wizards on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Bulls reportedly will pay Satoransky $30 million over three years.

The Satoransky sign-and-trade won't come cheap for Chicago, however, per Woj:

"The Wizards will receive some valuable draft considerations, sources said, including the elimination of protections on a 2023 second-round pick that Chicago owed Washington; the Wizards get the better of Memphis' and Chicago's 2020 second-round pick and the right to swap the Lakers' 2022 second-round pick that Washington obtained in a deal for the better of Chicago and Detroit's 2022 second-round pick."

The Bulls didn't relinquish several draft considerations to not give Satoransky significant playing time. And with the team also drafting Coby White with the No. 7 overall pick this offseason, Dunn is clearly the odd man out at point guard.

The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 46 games last season, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and a career-best 35.4 percent from three. But he battled injuries and didn't prove to be a good fit next to Zach LaVine, probably a major reason why the Bulls are looking to move him.

White and Satoransky (8.9 PPG, 5.0 APG, 39.5 percent from three) project as better fits next to LaVine, who likes to operate with the ball in his hands, facilitating Chicago's offense. Dunn also is better with the ball in his hands, and while he'll never be an elite offensive option, moving to another team will benefit him in the long run.

Squads in need of depth at point guard and added defense from the position will likely be on the phone with the Bulls to inquire about Dunn.