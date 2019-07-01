2019 MLB All-Star Game: Predictions for Top Players on Starting AL, NL Rosters

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The American League has won the All-Star Game for six straight years, finally taking the lead from the National League in the all-time series 44-43-2.

However, with some up-and-coming stars on the National League roster dominating the game right now, the American League’s reign could be over in the 90th All-Star Game on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The American League has Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Pence, Alex Bregman and Mike Minor while the National League roaster boasts players such as Javier Báez, Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Trout has dominated the game since he entered the Major League in 2011. His career slash line is .306/.419/.576, with his career slugging percentage of .576 making him the active career leader in that category. He also is the active leader with a career .994 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

He has won two All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Awards and has a career that makes him comparable to Hall of Famers such as Mickey Mantle. Trout will be starting in his seventh straight All-Star Game and led the fan vote with nearly a million—the most of any finalist.

Joining him is J.D. Martinez, who will be coming off the bench this year as the designated hitter. Hunter Pence got the starting nod over the veteran, despite sustaining a right groin strain that sent him to the injured list on June 17. Pence, at 36 years old, will be the oldest starter in All-Star Game history. In Pence’s 55 games this season, he posted a slash line of .24/.353/.608 with 48 RBI, while Martinez has hit .298/.374/.549 with 37 extra-base hits.

Reigning All-Star MVP Bregman will make his first start after hitting a tie-breaking home run in last year’s game to boost the American League to an 8-6 win. He earned a fifth-place American League MVP Award finish last year, and his 22 home runs this season are the most among third basemen.

Minor leads the American League in league WAR (5.5) and WAR for pitchers (5.7), as well as ERA (2.40). In his 17 starts this year, he has pitched one shutout and one complete game—pitching for at least six innings in 12 games. After a poor start to the season against the Cubs where he gave up six runs, the southpaw has given up four or more runs only once since.

On the other hand, many of the top National League payers are young stars, with the youngest being 21-year-old Acuña. In just his second year in the Majors, he boasts a .25/.376/.513 slash line with a combined 13 doubles and triples and 20 homers—proving to be a reliable bat for the Braves.

Yelich notched his first All-Star Game start, after a hot stretch that started last year in July and continued to cap off a sensational first year in Milwaukee. He won the National League MVP Award and batting title, and helped lead the Brewers to the National League Championship Series. He leads the Major League this season in home runs (29) and slugging percentage (.704).

Baez is coming off a phenomenal 2018 season where he lead the National League with 111 RBI and hit 34 homers for a total of 83 extra-base hits. He is the first player in history to start consecutive All-Star games at both middle-infield positions—second and shortstop. This season, he’s knocked 20 over the wall so far, pairing that with 20 doubles and a slash line of .284/.322/.546.

Ryu secured the starting pitcher position with a Major League-best 1.83 ERA. He also leads the National League with 0.903 walks and hits per innings pitched and 0.612 bases on balls per nine innings pitched. Ryu also has a shutout under his belt this season, and has allowed more than two runs only once this season in 17 starts, both coming in his last two mound appearances.

Predictions

Expect Trout to lead the American League with his reliable bat and presence in center field. He shines in All-Star games, and this one will be no different—as he’ll probably make highlight reels with an incredible catch.

Bregman should shine in his first All-Star start, and will go deep at least once in the game. Designated hitters Pence and Martinez will be solid at bats and get on base for the American League.

The National League may be able to turn its All-Star luck around this year with power at the plate. Two of the Acuña, Yelich and Baez trio will hit homers, and all three should knock at least one extra-base hit on the game.

Ryu will keep them in the game by posing as a strong threat to the American League’s ability to make contact at the plate, which will allow the National League lineup to take the game into their own hands.

The young Acuña will notch his first All-Star MVP and will help lead the National League to its first victory in seven games to tie the all-time series once again.

Here’s a look at the full rosters for each team:

American League

Starters

C: Gary Sánchez, New York Yankees

1B: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

SS: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros

OF: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

DH: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Pitchers

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

RHP: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

RHP: Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers

LHP: Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians

LHP: John Means, Baltimore Orioles

LHP: Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

RHP: Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

RHP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Reserves

C: James McCann, Chicago White Sox

1B: José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle Mariners

2B: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels

3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland A's

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

OF: Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays

OF: Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals

DH: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

National League

Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS: Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

RHP: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

RHP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

LHP: Will Smith, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres

Reserves

C: Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B: Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

2B: Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers

3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

SS: Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: David Dahl, Colorado Rockies

OF: Jeff McNeil, New York Mets