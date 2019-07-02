Jamaica vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The United States and Jamaica will battle it out in the second semi-final of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday, going head-to-head at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) has named the hosts as the 1-2 favourites, while Jamaica carry odds of 6-1. A draw comes in at 3-1.

Viewers can tune in via Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) or Freesports.tv (UK). Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (Thursday).

Both teams are coming off narrow 1-0 wins in the quarter-finals. The Americans were expected to cruise past Curacao but could only muster a single goal through Weston McKennie:

Jamaica beat Panama thanks to a controversial Darren Mattocks penalty:

Both teams were unbeaten in the group stages, finishing top of the pile. The Jamaicans won just one of their three matches, however, while the Americans triumphed in all three.

The Stars and Stripes were never truly threatened by minnows Curacao in the quarter-finals, but the lack of goals or clear-cut chances was worrying. Football writer Yves Galarcep was not entirely convinced by their effort after the contest:

Reporters seemed to think the team had underperformed, prompting this remark from manager Gregg Berhalter:

Berhalter has so far been unable to get the squad to play his style of football, revolving around ball movement designed to cause chaos in the defence. The results in the Gold Cup have been solid so far, but the United States haven't been tested by CONCACAF's strongest teams yet. Panama were supposed to provide that test but opted to play some back-ups.

In the lead-up to the tournament, the Stars and Stripes lost their last two friendlies, including a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz have made it to the final of the Gold Cup in consecutive tournaments, so they are a force to be reckoned with.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Right Arrow Icon

They also play a brand of football that presents something of a nightmare matchup for the Americans. Berhalter wants his team to move the ball around and win with passing, but the Reggae Boyz are happy to sit back and close all the gaps, before hitting their opponents with pace on the counter.

For the Stars and Stripes, the key will be to score early. Such a goal would force Jamaica to abandon their defensive game plan, opening up more space in behind the full-backs for the likes of Christian Pulisic to exploit.

If the early goal doesn't fall―or even worse, Jamaica score first―the Reggae Boyz will likely grow more comfortable as time wears on, knowing the Americans will have to start taking more risks.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 USA