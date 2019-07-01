Iker Casillas Joins Porto Pre-Season Training After Heart Attack

VI-Images/Getty Images

Iker Casillas returned to Porto's pre-season training on Monday two months on from being hospitalised after a heart attack.

Porto posted photos of the players returning for pre-season preparations on their official website, with Casillas among the squad.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper also posted a message on Twitter which read: "Back to work. First day."

The Real Madrid and Spain legend was hospitalised back in May and underwent emergency surgery after having a heart attack during training.

Upon being discharged, Casillas said he did "not know what the future will be," per BBC Sport.

Soon after, rumours emerged that he planned to retire from football following an illustrious career defined by a trophy-laden 16 years with Real:

However, he subsequently denied the rumours:

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after his departure from Real and won a league title at the Estadio do Dragao in 2017-18.

Before his heart attack last term, he made 31 league appearances as Porto came second in the Portuguese top flight behind Benfica.

Casillas is drawing to the end of his remarkable career, but at 38, he could still have a season or two to play at the top level.

Goalkeepers regularly enjoy longer playing careers than their outfield counterparts, and it is clear Casillas has decided he still has something to offer.