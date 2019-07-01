Daniel Cormier on Kobe Bryant Show; Latest on Francis Ngannou, Joseph Benavidez

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of MMA.

Daniel Cormier to Feature in Kobe Bryant's Detail

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will feature in a five-part MMA-focused edition of Kobe Bryant's analysis show Detail, the NBA legend announced on Saturday:

Cormier said in a statement, per MMA Fighting:

"I can't tell you how excited I am about doing a UFC edition of Detail, and expanding the show to a new MMA audience. When I first saw how Kobe breaks down NBA stars and how Peyton Manning explains the NFL, I knew that same kind of analysis applied perfectly to UFC.

"When you see a knockout or a submission, it's exciting and fun to watch, but there is so much that goes into setting up that exciting result. So much technique. So much tactical expertise. So many hours of mental and physical development. I can't wait to break it all down for UFC fans."

The show will see Cormier breaking down fights from the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya in the same way Bryant and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning do plays from their respective sports.

DC shared a preview from the first episode to be aired on Monday, in which he analyses Amanda Nunes ahead of her bantamweight title defense against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on Saturday:

Cormier, 40, was a two-weight world champion before he relinquished the light heavyweight title in December, so there aren't many fighters better placed to lend their experience and analysis to the show.

Dana White Talks Francis Ngannou Title Shot

Francis Ngannou may have earned his third consecutive first-round knockout when he stopped Junior dos Santos on Saturday, but UFC president Dana White can't promise him a heavyweight title shot just yet.

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, with Cormier set to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 in August, White said:

"This fight has to play out first. Stipe and Cormier has to play out, who wins, how they come out of that fight, what does Cormier want to do next if he wins. So there's a lot of things that play into what's next.

"It's not as easy as 'I won tonight, I'm next for the fight' and we know this. I go through this every single time there's a fight."

Ngannou (14-3) made a point of demanding a title shot of White immediately following his victory:

MMA journalists Ariel Helwani and Mike Bohn want to see it happen:

Cormier initially planned to retire by his 40th birthday, which was on March 20, and he suggested to TMZ in June he may do so after fighting Miocic.

Whether he defends the belt and is prepared to fight again, retires and relinquishes it or it passes to Miocic—who beat Ngannou via unanimous decision last year—there is perhaps no better candidate to challenge for it than the Cameroonian.

Once the situation with the belt becomes clear after UFC 241, the 32-year-old has an excellent chance of getting another shot.

Joseph Benavidez Willing to 'Hold Out' for Henry Cejudo Fight

Joseph Benavidez also wants a title shot after he beat Jussier Formiga in the second round of their clash at UFC Minneapolis on Saturday.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo could be out until 2020 after shoulder surgery, and he also has the bantamweight belt to defend.

Per MMA Junkie's Nolan King and Matt Erickson, Benavidez (28-5) is prepared to wait:

"I'd hold out. I mean, he's in surgery. I've sat out months before. I've had ACL surgery 18 months. I've gone in between fights active 10 months. That was just for a fight because there (weren't) opponents. In this case, the opponent I want, there's a huge prize there and it's the fight to make. What? I gotta wait four or five months I think he said until he can fight. That's nothing."

The 34-year-old suggested the extra time would help him prepare for the fight, too.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto wants to see it happen, and bantamweight Aljamain Sterling wouldn't begrudge Benavidez getting a shot at Cejudo ahead of him:

Per Martin, White said Cejudo wants to fight at flyweight next, which could mean a rematch with Joey Two Times, who beat him via split decision when the pair met in 2016.

As with Ngannou, it's difficult to say he doesn't deserve it.