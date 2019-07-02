England vs. New Zealand: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

England got their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign back on track with a comprehensive 31-run victory over previously unbeaten India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The hosts' spot in the semi-finals is not yet guaranteed, though, and they will have to beat New Zealand at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday to be sure of a place in the knockout rounds.

The Kiwis fell to a chastening 86-run loss to Australia on Saturday at Lord's, and though they have one point more than England, they also need a victory at Chester-le-Street to ensure their place in the last four:

Both sides are capable of winning the whole tournament, but England now have momentum that New Zealand are lacking after their weekend defeat.

Here are the full details for the match between two of the world's top sides:

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 10:30 a.m. BST, 5:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): England 4-9, New Zealand 19-10

Before they beat India, England lost back-to-back matches against Sri Lanka and Australia to put their hopes of winning a World Cup on home soil in serious jeopardy.

They bounced back in superb fashion against India, who had been the form team of the tournament.

The key difference came at the top of the order, where Jason Roy returned from injury to put on 160 with Jonny Bairstow for the opening wicket.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Bairstow top-scored with a superb 111, but Roy's 57-ball 66 allowed his opening partner to bat with great freedom and set the foundations for England's unassailable total of 337 for seven.

Over the last four years, Roy and Bairstow's opening partnerships have been crucial in helping England establish themselves as the best one-day side in the world.

If they score well again against New Zealand, England will have a good chance of picking up the win they need. However, should one of them fall cheaply, there are weaknesses in the hosts' middle order.

Joe Root has been in fine form, and Ben Stokes is quietly enjoying a superb tournament:

Jos Buttler has not been at his explosive best, though, and Eoin Morgan looks to be struggling with the short ball:

His dismissal for one to Mohammed Shami against India will not have gone unnoticed by New Zealand's quicks, most notably Lockie Ferguson, who looked fearsome against Australia as he took the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Given recent form, home advantage and the necessity of victory, England should get the win they need against New Zealand if they play as they did against India.

And the Kiwis will likely still get through even if they are beaten because Pakistan will need a huge swing in net run rate to overtake them:

Two points would see England leapfrog New Zealand into third in the standings, which would likely mean another clash with India in the semi-finals.

They will not be thinking that far ahead yet, though.

However, if they get the job done on Wednesday by beating New Zealand, England will then have a week to look ahead and prepare for the semi-finals, and they will have re-established the winning momentum needed to go on and win the tournament.