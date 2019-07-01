Inter Milan Confirm Diego Godin Signing After Atletico Madrid Exit

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Diego Godin on Monday almost two months on from the defender's revelation he would leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Italian giants announced the signing on Twitter:

Godin, 33, had been playing for Uruguay at the 2019 Copa America before they were knocked out in the quarter-finals on penalties by Peru on Saturday.

Born in Rosario, Uruguay, Godin has played in Spain since 2007.

He spent three seasons at Villarreal before joining Atleti in 2010, where he established himself as one of the world's best centre-backs.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Right Arrow Icon

Godin was a key part of Diego Simeone's Atletico side that spectacularly won La Liga in 2013-14, and he also won two UEFA Europa Leagues with the club, as well as reaching two UEFA Champions League finals.

He opted not to renew his contract with Atletico, so Inter have signed him as a free agent.

Godin's peak years are arguably behind him. But he still made 30 appearances in La Liga last season and could be part of a strong defence at Inter under manager Antonio Conte next season:

As well as the defensive acumen Godin will take to the Milan club, his influence as a leader is also likely to be valuable.

The Uruguayan has led both his club and country with confidence in recent seasons, and he could be exactly the man Inter need to provide inspiration as they look to compete for the Serie A title once again.