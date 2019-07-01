Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Semi-Final Fixtures

Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Semi-Final FixturesJuly 1, 2019
The semi-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup are upon us, with Haiti facing Mexico in the first matchup on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The following day, the United States will take on Jamaica at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in a repeat of the 2017 final.
Here are the details you need to catch the action:
Haiti vs. Mexico
Date: Tuesday, July 2
Time: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local, 3 a.m. BST Wednesday)
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), FreeSports (UK)
Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (USA) Premier Player (UK)
Predictions: Haiti 1-2 Mexico
Jamaica vs. USA
Date: Wednesday, July 3
Time: 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local, 2 a.m. BST Thursday)
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), FreeSports (UK)
Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (USA) Premier Player (UK)
Predictions: Jamaica 0-1 USA
Semi-Finals Preview
Haiti were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals when they came from 2-0 down to upset Canada 3-2 in their quarter-final:
Gold Cup 2019 @GoldCup
Highlights of the Game presented by Tequila Camarena @fhfhaiti is the first #GoldCup2019 semifinalist with an outstanding 3-2 win over @CanadaSoccerEN #HAIvCAN #ThisIsOurs #EstoEsNuestro https://t.co/b8Gv5uSMsK
That performance came on the back of an impressive showing in the group stage in which they won all three matches to progress.
Included in that run was a 2-1 win over Costa Rica, but Mexico will be an even tougher test.
El Tri needed penalties to overcome Costa Rica in the last round after they played out a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.
As football writer Cesar Hernandez observed, Mexico struggled to find a way through Los Ticos' defence:
Cesar Hernandez @cesarhfutbol
Frustrating against a highly defensive side, but Tata better get used to this in the CONCACAF region. Gotta find a way to break them down. #ElTriEng
Gerardo Martino's side aren't helped by a number of absences from their attack, with Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Jesus Corona among those missing.
Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez—who scored against Costa Rica—have netted four goals apiece at the Gold Cup this year, though, and they can make the difference in what could be another tricky encounter for Mexico.
Meanwhile, the United States scraped through courtesy of a 1-0 win over Curacao.
Neither ESPN FC's Tom Marshall nor former United States midfielder Stu Holden was convinced by the Americans' showing:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
USA 1-0 Curacao. US outpossessed by Curacao over the 90 minutes and had fewer chances (9-12). Not exactly a convincing performance. Makes you wonder what that game would’ve looked like with Tata in charge. #goldcup
Stu Holden @stuholden
welp, that was underwhelming... outplayed for long stretches by Curaçao and never looked capable of finishing the game off. After solid group stage, lots of questions and need for improvement heading into semi vs Jamaica.
They'll need to significantly improve if they want to win the competition. To do that, they must first get past Jamaica, who made it to the Gold Cup final in each of the last two editions of the tournament.
The Reggae Boyz saw off Panama 1-0 thanks to a Darren Mattocks penalty, and they can make life difficult for Gregg Berhalter's side.
Team USA have not conceded at all at the tournament, though, while Jamaica have found the net just twice in their last three matches.
It's likely to be a close game, but the strength of the U.S. defence should see them through.
