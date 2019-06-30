Al Horford, Tobias Harris and Projected 76ers Lineup After Jimmy Butler Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a busy first day of NBA free agency, and their starting five is bound to look a little different when they open the 2019-20 season.

Tobias Harris confirmed in a first-person essay for ESPN he's returning to Philadelphia. His agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the two sides agreed to a five-year, $180 million deal.

The Sixers' other major midseason acquisition won't be coming back, however. Wojnarowski reported Jimmy Butler is on his way to the Miami Heat as part of a sign-and-trade. Josh Richardson is coming to the Sixers in the move and will effectively replace JJ Redick, who agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, per Wojnarowski.

But general manager Elton Brand had another big signing in store. Wojnarowski reported Al Horford will sign a four-year, $109 million deal.

Based on everything that transpired Sunday, here's how the Sixers' starting lineup should look:

2019-20 Philadelphia 76ers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Tobias Harris

PF: Al Horford

C: Joel Embiid

Perimeter shooting is by far the biggest concern with that group.

The Sixers were 19th in made threes (10.8 per game) and eighth in three-point percentage (35.9) during the 2018-19 season. They now lose Redick, a 41.3 percent three-point shooter for his career, and bring in Richardson, who hasn't eclipsed 40 percent from deep since his rookie season.

And as good as Horford is offensively, he isn't a hyper-efficient stretch big. He averaged 1.2 made threes per game in three seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Defensively, however, the Sixers will be a nightmare to play against. Simmons and Harris are excellent perimeter defenders, and fans will still remember when Horford neutralized Embiid in the 2018 postseason.

Depth remains an issue for Philadelphia after the team exhausted almost all of its useful role players in order to get Harris and Butler. Signing Horford will make it difficult for Brand to fill out the roster and strengthen the supporting cast.

But the Sixers did well to pivot when it became clear they weren't going to re-sign Butler, and they should be poised to contend for the Eastern Conference crown in 2020.