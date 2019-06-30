Gold Cup 2019: Semifinal Teams, Schedule After Quarterfinal Results

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 Gold Cup began with 16 teams, but there are only four remaining as we head into the tournament semifinals.

There have been plenty of surprises throughout the event—even favorites such as Mexico and the United States narrowly advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Jamaica is hoping to finally win the contest after back-to-back losses in the finals, while Haiti will hope to keep going after a shocking run to the semis.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming round.

Semifinal Schedule

Tuesday: Mexico vs. Haiti, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday: United States vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Full bracket available at the event's official website.

Quarterfinal Results

Haiti 3, Canada 2

Mexico 1, Costa Rica 1 (Mexico advances on penalties, 5-4)

Jamaica 1, Panama 0

United States 1, Curacao 0

Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Haiti certainly hasn't been a powerhouse in CONCACAF, but few teams have been more impressive so far in this tournament.

The squad won all three of its group stage matches, including a surprise 2-1 victory over Costa Rica.

It appeared as though the run was coming to an end when it trailed Canada 2-0 in the quarterfinals, but Haiti came from behind for the third time in four matches.

That put the squad into the semifinals for the first time under the current tournament format. While top teams in the federation often overlook the Gold Cup, just reaching the semis was a big moment for Haiti.

"To be honest, I cried," Steeven Saba said, per Andrew Wiebe of Extra Time. "I was crying, and then I got jumped on. It just feels amazing. I could not be happier than this."

With this type of emotion, it would be a mistake to count the team out in its next match.

Meanwhile, Mexico looked beatable against Costa Rica. The squad took 22 shots through regulation and extra time but only scored one goal.

Jason Davis of SiriusXM broke down the matchup:

Despite the question marks, Mexico is still loaded with talent. Players like Raul Jimenez and Uriel Antuna are capable of scoring at any moment, putting a lot of pressure on a defense.

This could make the upcoming match an exciting one.

In the second semifinal, the United States will take on Jamaica after squeaking by Curacao.

Christian Pulisic created a few exciting moments and helped the Americans take the lead with a beautiful cross finished by Weston McKennie:

However, the chances were few and far between as the Stars and Stripes failed to control the action.

After some big moments against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago to start the tournament, the American attack hasn't looked great in the past two matches. Head coach Gregg Berhalter could be forced to make some changes at forward.

Meanwhile, Zack Steffen was a star in net with five saves, but that's more shots on goal than Team USA should allow to Curacao.

The squad will need to be sharper if it is to advance.

Jamaica will pose a challenge, though there are questions about its inconsistency as well.

The Reggae Boyz are undefeated in four games, but they have scored just two goals in their last three matches. They only scored in the quarterfinals against Panama after a questionable penalty on a handball.

The squad will have its hands full against the United States and will need a much better attacking presence in order to reach its third straight Gold Cup final.