Jamal Murray, Nuggets Reportedly Discussing Potential Contract Extension

While teams around the NBA are searching for free agents to help their team, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to keep one of their biggest stars from even hitting the open market.

The team has reportedly begun discussions on a contract extension for point guard Jamal Murray, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Murray has one year remaining on his rookie deal and is set to make $4.4 million during the 2019-20 season.

