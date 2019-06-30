Jamal Murray, Nuggets Reportedly Discussing Potential Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball playoff series, in San Antonio, Saturday, April 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

While teams around the NBA are searching for free agents to help their team, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to keep one of their biggest stars from even hitting the open market.

The team has reportedly begun discussions on a contract extension for point guard Jamal Murray, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Murray has one year remaining on his rookie deal and is set to make $4.4 million during the 2019-20 season.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nets Roster After Adding KD and Kyrie 📝

    Brooklyn is going to be a problem when Durant is healthy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Roster After Adding KD and Kyrie 📝

    Brooklyn is going to be a problem when Durant is healthy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pacers Trade for Brogdon

    Bucks get 1st-round pick and two future 2nd-round picks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Trade for Brogdon

    Bucks get 1st-round pick and two future 2nd-round picks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns to Sign Ricky Rubio

    Rubio agrees to three-year, $51M deal with Phoenix

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns to Sign Ricky Rubio

    Rubio agrees to three-year, $51M deal with Phoenix

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mavs Give Porzingis 5-Year Max

    Dallas locks up Porzingis to play alongside Luka for $158 million

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mavs Give Porzingis 5-Year Max

    Dallas locks up Porzingis to play alongside Luka for $158 million

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report