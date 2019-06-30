Nets' Salary-Cap Space Update Post Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during a game at TD Garden on January 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Before free agency officially began in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets walked away as the biggest winners of the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Nets have agreed to terms on a four-year, $164 million deal with Kevin Durant and a four-year, $141 million deal with Kyrie Irving. According to Wojnarowski, Brooklyn will also land DeAndre Jordan, with the terms of his contract unclear.

HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky noted the Nets could get Durant and Irving on max deals, but Jordan would have to settle for the mid-level exception in order to make the trio work financially.

However, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Garrett Temple will agree to a two-year, $10 million contract with Brooklyn. Because of that move, Fred Katz of The Athletic speculated Jordan might accept a minimums salary since the Nets are unable to use both the room exception and mid-level exception.

Regardless of the specifics to Jordan's contract, Durant and Irving effectively wipe out the Nets' salary-cap flexibility. Brooklyn had a little over $67 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac, which is an estimate of a team's spending limit when removing all outstanding cap holds.

Rotoworld's Tommy Beer tweeted the Nets will likely have to shed a little more money in order to accommodate all of their signings, identifying Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs as possible trade assets. Together, Musa and Kurucs will earn a little over $3.6 million in 2019-20, according to Spotrac.

The quartet of Durant, Irving, Jordan and Temple are likely to represent Brooklyn's biggest additions this summer. General manager Sean Marks could look to fill out the roster with a few more experienced players on minimum contracts.  

