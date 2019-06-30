Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors UFA to Announce Free-Agency Decision Sunday Night

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's free-agent tour isn't expected to last long with a decision expected to come Sunday night.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two-time NBA Finals MVP will make his announcement on his company-owned business network.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Golden State Warriors will offer Durant the full five-year max extension worth $221 million as soon as free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET.

Wojnarowski reported the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are the four teams Durant will talk to, though not all of them will be in-person meetings.

"There is expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported Stephen Curry is in New York, along with team president Bob Myers, to speak with Durant as part of Golden State's pitch.

Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed the possibility of teaming up, with the Clippers and Knicks mentioned as the most likely destinations if that happens.

Durant will likely end up missing the entire 2019-20 season rehabbing his ruptured Achilles. The 30-year-old averaged 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 78 games for the Warriors last season.