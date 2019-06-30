Jimmy Butler Rumors: 76ers FA 'Wishes to Play' for Heat; Will Tell Miami Execs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler warms up before the start of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

If the Miami Heat can figure out a way to make the money work, Jimmy Butler is reportedly ready to let them know he wants to play for them. 

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the expectation is Butler will tell Heat officials he "wishes to play" for them when they meet Sunday night at the start of the free-agent negotiating period. 

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

