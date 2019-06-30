Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Sunday's Wicket-Takers, Top Run-Scorers

/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami continued his remarkable form by taking five wickets on Sunday, but hosts England (337/7) cruised to a 31-run win over India (306/5) to bring their unbeaten run to an end.

Both Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma scored centuries in an entertaining contest at Edgbaston, where England batted well early and got a big boost from Ben Stokes late to put up a strong total. India had no answers, with Sharma and Virat Kohli finding some success during their partnership but never coming close to the required run rate.

Here are the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after Sunday's action.

Run-Scorers

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 476

Joe Root, England, 476

Kane Williamson, New Zealand, 454

Wicket-Takers

Mitchell Starc, Australia, 24

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 17

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16

Jofra Archer, England, 16

Mohammed Shami, India, 13

For the full stats, visit ESPNcricinfo.com.

Bairstow was the top batsman for the hosts on Sunday, bagging a century and laying the foundation for an excellent innings for England.

The team sorely needed someone to step up after their World Cup hopes took a hit after losses to Sri Lanka and Australia, and the 29-year-old delivered:

He wasn't the only one who did good work with the bat, as Jason Roy (66 from 57) and Joe Root (44 from 54) added a good chunk of runs to the total, and Stokes (79 from 54) was key in pushing the target to 338 in the final overs.

India's top bowlers also stood out. The ever-reliant Jasprit Bumrah only took the one wicket but gave up just 44 runs in his 10 overs. Shami's economy rate was significantly higher, as he gave up 69, but his five-wicket haul slowed down the English batsmen in the middle overs.

The 28-year-old has come up big of late:

Sharma (102 from 109) and Kohli (66 from 76) struggled to get going initially but eventually settled into a solid partnership that could have laid the foundation for a late Indian rally.

The former scored his 25th career ODI century:

Kohli was caught in the 29th over, and with several big-hitting batsmen up next, the Men in Blue had the chance to build on the partnership and increase their run rate by taking more risks. But Rishabh Pant (32 from 29) and Hardik Pandya (45 from 33) found little success against England's bowlers, who found their length all day long and came up with key overs that took away all momentum in big moments moments.

Jofra Archer in particular did a fine job slowing down the Men in Blue, and while he finished the match without taking a wicket, he bowled 10 solid overs for an economy rate of 4.50.