Copa America 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Semi-Final Fixtures

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America are poised to be epic contests, as hosts Brazil, Argentina, holders Chile and Peru are in contention for the title.

Brazil will meet rivals Argentina in the first of the last-four matches. The Selecao needed penalties to overcome Paraguay in the previous round and were well below their best.

La Albiceleste struggled at the start of the tournament but have improved in recent matches, turning in a professional display to get the better of Venezuela last time out.

Chile also advanced on penalties after a stalemate against Colombia, and given the experience they have in their squad—they've won the last two Copas—they can't be ruled out. Against Peru, who upset Uruguay in the previous round, they will be big favourites.

A thrilling pair of matches are on the cards. Here are the viewing details for the games and a look at what to expect from these four heavyweight outfits.

Fixture Details

Tuesday, July 2, 8:30 p.m. (ET): Brazil vs. Argentina

Wednesday, July 3, 8:30 p.m. (ET): Chile vs. Peru

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), Telemundo (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (U.S.)

Preview

At the start of every Copa America, neutrals are always keen to see a showdown between Brazil and Argentina. With so much on the line, the match at the Maracana on Tuesday will be a gripping fixture.

Brazil came into the competition as the favourites, and at times they've reached a level that far surpasses other nations. However, they have vulnerabilities in their setup, as was evidenced in the 0-0 draw with Venezuela and the quarter-final stalemate with Paraguay.

After failing to break down their stubborn opponents, they needed penalties to get over the line, with Gabriel Jesus netting the decisive kick:

While Brazil may not be firing in attack, they have one of the world's best goalkeepers to rely on at least in Alisson Becker:

Argentina have typically depended on Lionel Messi to haul them to the latter stages of major tournaments. But with the Barcelona man a touch below his best, others have stepped up to make key contributions.

The key performer for Argentina in recent matches has been Lautaro Martinez, after the striker scored the opening goal in 2-0 wins over Qatar and Venezuela. The Inter Milan man's international record is outstanding:

In the other semi-final, Chile will look to take another step towards a third Copa America win in a row.

Few fancied La Roja to win the tournament this year, but they have a number of experienced players to call upon, most notably Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal. Against Colombia, they performed well in a 0-0 draw before holding their nerve to win on penalties.

Per Jonathan Wilson of the Guardian, the competition is beginning to take a familiar shape, which bodes well for Chile:

Peru shouldn't be written off, though. Few fancied them to get past a high-class Uruguay side, but they were organised and energetic to shut down the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. You sense they'll adopt a similar game plan on Wednesday.

Even so, the standout game will come on Tuesday, when the eyes of the football world will be on Rio de Janeiro to see another chapter written in one of the sport's great rivalries.

Predictions: Brazil 2-1 Argentina, Chile 2-0 Peru