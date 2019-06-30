Max Verstappen Overtakes Charles Leclerc to Win Thrilling Austrian F1 Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 30: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 30, 2019 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Charles Coates/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc with just two laps remaining to win a gripping Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen overtook Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas—who finished third—late in the race to move up into second before eventually getting past the Ferrari to lead. Leclerc had led the majority of the race from pole position but was unable to prevent the Red Bull man overhauling him on fresher tyres.

A front-wing issue for Lewis Hamilton meant he had to settle for fifth on what was a rare off day for Mercedes.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

