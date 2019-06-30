Max Verstappen Overtakes Charles Leclerc to Win Thrilling Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc with just two laps remaining to win a gripping Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen overtook Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas—who finished third—late in the race to move up into second before eventually getting past the Ferrari to lead. Leclerc had led the majority of the race from pole position but was unable to prevent the Red Bull man overhauling him on fresher tyres.

A front-wing issue for Lewis Hamilton meant he had to settle for fifth on what was a rare off day for Mercedes.

