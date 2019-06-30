DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Warriors Star Open to Kings Reunion, SAC Not Interested

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) walks on the court during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins may be interested in signing with his former team, the Sacramento Kings, but the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.

According to Jason Jones of The Athletic, "Cousins would be open to the idea of a return, but the Kings have not expressed interest in a reunion. The Kings are focused on their younger players and playing a faster style. They have also resisted bringing in big personalities such as Cousins since trading him."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Vucevic to Stay with Magic

    Nikola Vucevic plans to sign four-year, $100M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Vucevic to Stay with Magic

    Nikola Vucevic plans to sign four-year, $100M deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Lo Isn't the Answer for Lakers After LA Misses Out on Kyrie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo Isn't the Answer for Lakers After LA Misses Out on Kyrie

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LAC Want to Pair Kawhi & Jimmy

    Clippers exploring 'feasibility' of signing Kawhi and Butler; Leonard wants to be joined by top-tier FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAC Want to Pair Kawhi & Jimmy

    Clippers exploring 'feasibility' of signing Kawhi and Butler; Leonard wants to be joined by top-tier FA

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Salary Cap Number Set

    • $109,140,000 for 2020 season • $132,627,000 tax line

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    New NBA Salary Cap Number Set

    • $109,140,000 for 2020 season • $132,627,000 tax line

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report