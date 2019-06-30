DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Warriors Star Open to Kings Reunion, SAC Not Interested

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins may be interested in signing with his former team, the Sacramento Kings, but the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.

According to Jason Jones of The Athletic, "Cousins would be open to the idea of a return, but the Kings have not expressed interest in a reunion. The Kings are focused on their younger players and playing a faster style. They have also resisted bringing in big personalities such as Cousins since trading him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.