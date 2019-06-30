Maverick Vinales Tops Marc Marquez to Win 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Netherlands

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales won his first race of the season on Sunday, when he took the chequered flag at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Netherlands in Assen.

Marc Marquez finished second on his Honda, while Fabio Quartararo, who started the race on pole, came third.

Marquez extended his lead in the world championship to 44 points. His closest rival, Andrea Dovizioso, finished fourth.

Here are the results:

A hectic first lap saw Alex Rins and Joan Mir overtake polesitter Quartararo, Marquez move up to fifth and Dovizioso climbed five places.

Rins' lead was short-lived, however, as he crashed out in Lap 3:

That allowed Mir into P1, but he quickly ran wide to allow several rivals past, with Quartararo resuming the lead ahead of Marquez and Vinales.

Soon after, Valentino Rossi and Takaaki Nakagami's race came to an end when they crashed at Turn 8 in the fifth lap:

At the head of the race, Marquez and Quartararo duelled for the lead as the Frenchman's Yamaha appeared to suffer stability issues:

The Spaniard powered past him on the back straight but then ran wide to let Quartararo back in.

The pair were both taken by Vinales, though, who took Marquez on Lap 14 and Quartararo two laps later.

Despite some pressure from his compatriot, who capitalised again on the Frenchman's bike troubles to move into second, Vinales held on for the win.